The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man the state Department of Corrections has listed as a wanted fugitive.
Nicholas John Boie Thompson, 31, is a suspect in two ongoing investigations, one in Rice County, the other in Goodhue County, according to a release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Thompson has been known to use his twin brother’s name as an alias, according to Dunn.
Thompson has been convicted of several felonies, according to Minnesota court records, including fleeing law enforcement on five separate occasions, harassment and third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion.
Anyone who has information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391