To accommodate Gov. Tim Walz's continued ban on indoor dining in bars and restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Faribault’s City Council is exploring how outdoor seating areas can work in public rights-of-way, such as parking spaces and public parking lots.
Prodded by community feedback, City Administrator Tim Murray began exploring the idea well before the governor’s announcement. While it could prove essential to keeping some businesses afloat, the policy comes with complications. It’s highly unlikely that any citywide outdoor seating proposal will be ready to go by June 1. Even if some form of the proposal eventually makes its way into city ordinance, it could be months before it takes effect.
In some cities, like Red Wing, ample sidewalk space allows for both outdoor dining and outdoor seating. But in downtown Faribault, an emphasis on increasing room for parking has left sidewalks close to the minimum width even without outdoor dining. That led Murray to suggest an approach similar to the one taken in Hopkins, a suburb just west of Minneapolis. In Hopkins, the city has provided extra space for outdoor seating by routing the sidewalk space out into parking spaces.
Under Hopkins’s model, the dining area continues to hug the restaurant, while the sidewalk is routed around it, maintaining a compact and contiguous layout. The new sidewalk area would be constructed at the request of the restaurant, according to Murray.
If a restaurant is interested in adding an additional outdoor dining area, Murray said they would need to contact the city to change its liquor license. Secondly, it would need to contact their insurance company to alter it policy.
Overall, councilors received the idea warmly but hesitantly. Councilor Tom Spooner was the most cautious, saying that while it sounds like a good idea on paper, he’s still far from sure that he will be able to support it.
“We need to get way more information before we move forward on this,” Spooner said. “We have to look at cost, safety and liability issues. When it comes to (establishments that sell) liquor, it will be even more complicated.”
Councilor Elizabeth Cap urged the city to consider taking the idea a bit further, by shutting down a block or two of downtown for a short period of time. City Administrator Tim Murray didn’t completely dismiss the idea, but said it would take a lot of negotiation to bring affected property owners on board.
Janna Viscomi, co-owner of Bernie’s Grill in downtown, is among the restaurant owners who have been hard hit by the shutdown. Viscomi said she owns the parking lot behind Bernie’s and will be able to add outdoor seating regardless. Nonetheless, Viscomi implored the council to keep an open mind to the proposal. She urged them to do what they could to encourage people to come downtown, and expressed concern that shutting down blocks could disrupt the flow of traffic further.
Viscomi said that even with outdoor seating now available, restaurants including her own are likely to continue to struggle for some time. She said the biggest absence that will be felt is the feel of a community gathering space that restaurants gain over the years.
“When I reopen I won’t have indoor seating, but I have to create a sense of place,” she said. “What I’m missing is the connectivity to the people.”