Faribault’s City Council has again signaled a willingness to relax the city’s strict penalties for businesses that fail a liquor check, likely foreshadowing changes to the city code.
Last December, Corks & Pints, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, and Carbone’s Pizzeria all suffered a one-day revocation of their liquor licenses after failing a liquor compliance check. At all three establishments, servers failed to ask for ID and sold liquor to an underaged individual being monitored by local police
Plenty of planning and forethought goes into the city’s liquor checks. Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said that the minors involved in the compliance checks receive training, that they’re instructed to present their genuine ID when asked and respond to all questions truthfully.
Checks are traditionally conducted twice a year at all Faribault businesses which sell alcoholic beverages off-sale or on-sale. Traditionally, the city has just imposed a fine on businesses which fail a check, but a much tougher ordinance was passed in 2015.
Now, businesses which fail the check have their off-sale and/or on-sale liquor licenses suspended. For the first violation within the prior three years, the suspension is for one day only, for the second, it’s for three days, and for the third it’s a week.
Until last year, the changed ordinance hadn’t provoked much concern from councilors. However, Pederson noted that it’s highly unusual for three businesses to fail their checks, and in this case two of those businesses were relatively high volume.
At the November Council meeting, Councilors Royal Ross and Tom Spooner were particularly vocal in calling for a relaxation of the penalty. Both expressed reservations about shutting down an entire establishment for the sake of one errant employee.
“We’re going to impose this on Carbone’s and somebody who’s a waitress that day is going to be severely impacted at their job due to the fact that somebody else did a poor job,” he said. “I don’t think the intent of the law was to do that.”
In November, Councilor Jana Viscomi raised concerns that the law could have a disproportionate impact on an event center. Under the current code, a one-day suspension would take place on the same day of the week as the day the establishment failed the check. As a result, Viscomi expressed concerns that a person’s special event could be impacted by a mistake.
However, Assistant City Administrator Heather Slechta told the Council on Tuesday that event centers could be well positioned to get around that problem by simply hiring an outside caterer with a valid liquor license.
At Tuesday’s work session, Voracek defended the current ordinance as providing a clear, fair and tough penalty. Along with Viscomi, he’s the only current elected city official who served on the Council when it passed the ordinance.
“I think what we did last year was very effective,” Voracek said. “Everybody was surprised because we hadn’t done that before, and they were all scared for a while.”
Voracek argued that a mandatory shutdown is a fair solution He said that a flat fine, as proposed by some councilors, could hit smaller retailers much more significantly than larger ones.
The mayor also pushed back on the assertion made by Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who was not at the meeting but submitted a comment for the record, that underage drinking is not a major issue in Faribault.
“There’s a lot of (underage drinking) that goes on,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the bartenders fault, but there’s a lot of backroom drinks that get passed around in an establishment because the rules are unclear.”
The rest of the council wasn’t swayed by Voracek’s arguments. While her specific concerns about event centers were assuaged, Viscomi remained strongly supportive of modifying the ordinance for first and second offenses.
“This is one industry I’m familiar with,” Viscomi said, citing her experience as the owner of Bernie’s Restaurant downtown. “I am not in favor of suspending a business’s operations because of a 21-year-old’s error.”
Councilor Jonathan Wood said he also supports changing the ordinance. Wood said that he can understand that on occasion, a bartender could make an honest mistake, and doesn’t believe it should be held against the business.
“I think that some of this happens when a bartender is new, they’ve been working there for a couple of weeks, and you get a poorly timed kerfuffle,” he said.
A majority of the council seemed willing to allow businesses to pay a fine for even the second violation within three years. Councilor Royal Ross was skeptical of whether that would be an adequate penalty for a second violation, suggesting both a fine and shutdown.
Faribault’s liquor serving establishments were divided on the proposed change. Tonya Dunn, who serves as general manager of the Depot Bar and Grill, said that she believes the current ordinance makes sense.
“If your staff isn’t well enough trained to ID people, then I think they should lose their liquor license for a day,” she said. “There has to be some sort of consequence that hits home.”
Mary Almendinger of Our Place on 3rd disagreed. Almendinger said that while she can see the argument for imposing a shutdown on a second violation, she thinks that first-time violators should be given a bit of a break.
“That level of punishment is not quite right,” she said. “That’s a lot of income for us.”
Dave Hvistendahl, owner of Pints & Corks, visited the council in December to personally apologize for the failed liquor check. He pledged that it would not happen again, citing his Northfield establishment’s spotless record.
Nonetheless, Hvistendahl supports changing the ordinance because he actually sees the current ordinance as unfair to large businesses, not small establishments like the one he owns in Faribault.
Hvistendahl said he believes the issue is relatively small, as most businesses do what they can to prevent any sales to minors. He noted that some businesses have implemented drivers license scanners to root out fake IDs, though they remain too pricey for many small businesses.
“Mistakes do happen so that’s not the major source of alcohol going to minors,” he said. “It always has been and always will be older siblings buying for younger siblings, older boyfriends buying for younger girlfriends and the like.”