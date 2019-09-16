Ben Stiller won't be there. Neither will Rami Malek or Ricky Gervais. But Rice County Historical Society’s seventh annual Night at the Museum still promises to be filled with family friendly fun.
The evening — Friday, Sept. 27 —includes a campfire with hot dogs for roasting and guitar music to sing along to. An antique 1956 John Deere tractor will be onsite to provide wagon rides, and local storyteller Isabell Monk O’Connor will bring stories of old to life. In addition to the museum's displays, re-enactors will portray key historical figures from Rice County’s history.
With many of the historical re-enactors play common laypeople, the event strives to give attendees a chance to see what life was like not only for unique historical figures but also for the average Rice County resident, too.
Historical Society Director Susan Garwood said that unlike many of the society’s events, the Night at the Museum isn’t designed to raise money. With such an affordable entrance fee, organizers want to use the opportunity to bring more people, especially families and children, to the Historical Society grounds. By bringing history to life, event organizers hope to spread their infectious love of history throughout the community and help visitors understand a bit more about Rice County's past.
Garwood said that although many people do get to see the Historical Society buildings during fair time, it’s also very chaotic and hard for many people to then get a full appreciation of all the museum has to offer. Night at the Museum offers people whose interest in Rice County history may have been previously piqued to get a chance to check it all out without the crowds.
“This is a chance to have fun with history because we think history is fun,” Garwood said.
Historical Society President Brian Schmidt said that he always looks forward to the event and hopes for a particularly large crowd this year. He said that it provides a unique setting for the general public to experience history — local history.
"It’s nice we can open it up for the general public to come down and experience a different kind of season," said Schmidt.
Night at the Museum will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Admission is $3 per adult or $1 per child.