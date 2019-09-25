Faribault Public Schools presented positive news for taxpayers at its Monday board meeting: the district has a 6% decrease in its total levy.
According to Superintendent Todd Sesker, education tax usually accounts for 12 to 13% of the total property tax bill, and that should decrease if property values remain the same. The district’s education tax decreased by about $500,000 last year. While that doesn't include the proposed operating levy, which the community will vote on in November, Sesker said the lower levy will be “a true decrease for fiscal year 2020.”
The main reason for the decrease, said Sesker, is that the district decided to hold out on installing an HVAC system at the Faribault Area Learning Center. This health and safety feature may be added in the future, but the district wants to wait and see if the operating levy passes. Since health and safety falls into a separate account, the discontinued item has no impact on the general fund for which the district budgeted.
The November 2019 referendum will ask voters to approve an increase in the district’s general education revenue to fund a seven-period day at Faribault High School (question one) and provide additional student support and more transportation options (question two). How voters respond to the questions could impact the percentage decrease in property taxes, but Sesker said it's too soon to predict that specific percentage.
Sesker said new industries being built in the community haven’t been calculated into the tax piece, but they will be figured in later. Commercial and industrial growth in the region helps to shift the tax burden away from residential properties largely due to higher valuations and the greater tax burden the state places on commercial properties.
"When a new industry is built in our community, that doesn’t give us more money, it just reduces the tax impact,” said Sesker. “Increases the base.”
Open forums
The Faribault School Board approved a date for an open forum in regard to the special election in November. That in-person meeting, which is open to the public, has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the Faribault District Office.
The format of this meeting involves three discussion tables, where community members can meet with School Board and cabinet members to learn about the finance and tax impact, the seven-period day mentioned in question one on the ballot and how the levy would impact the district's graduation rate.
Each group will have 20 minutes to gather knowledge about each topic and ask questions, then rotate.
The School Board also approved dates for three Facebook Live chat information sessions, in which administration members will discuss reasons for supporting the operating levy. These sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 23, 24 and 25, but viewers can tune in even after the discussion ends.
Sesker, FHS Principal Jamie Bente and FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage hosted the first discussion about the operating levy Sept. 19 and attracted 1,000 viewers. That post is still available for viewing on the Faribault High School Facebook page.