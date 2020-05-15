Opioid overdoses can create serious health risks for adolescents, the most serious — death.
While the Faribault school district has no reported cases of opioid overdoses, the facilities will soon have a plan in place in case the problem ever arises. Faribault Middle and High schools will each have naloxone nasal spray to store on campus for emergency situations. Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication that combats potential life-threatening effectors of opioid overdoses. The spray wears off in 30 to 90 minutes and has no effect on those who have not overdosed, according to the Harm Reduction Coalition.
In the most recent Minnesota Student Survey from the Faribault district, conducted in 2019, no students surveyed — in eighth, ninth and 11th — reported taking prescription drugs without a doctor's prescription in the prior 30 days. But according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over half of teens and young adults between 15 and 24 who died from a drug overdose in 2015 were using opioids — that’s over 2,100 deaths. In 2018, approximately 10.3 million individuals 12 and older abused opioids.
In Minnesota specifically, opioid-related deaths peaked at 422 in 2017 but dropped to 343 in 2018, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
During a virtual School Board meeting Monday, Director of Special Services Rob Dehnert and and licensed school nurse Julia Jelen presented information on opioid use in young adults and the procedure of using naloxone as a first response treatment for overdoses.
Opioids attach to brain receptors to work as pain relievers, but when used improperly, increasing the dose can impose serious health risks. According to Dehnert and Jelen’s research, opioid abuse can affect the user’s breathing to the point of oxygen starvation. Essential organs like the heart and brain may eventually shut down, and after three to five minutes without oxygen, brain damage occurs and death results not long after, report the Harm Reduction Coalition.
The Minnesota Department of Health, Rice County Department of Health or a licensed health care provider will provide the training for nursing staff at each location. Coaches, guidance counselors, custodians and teachers may also participate in training so each department has a trained representative. Any nurse or teacher trained to administer the naloxone may do so in the event of opioid-related overdoses that happen on campus, whether the victim is a student or staff member. Trained staff will know where the naloxone spray is stored for easy access.
Jelen said RAAN (Rural AIDS Action Network) of Mankato is subsidizing the medication and training at cost to the district, for the sake of making the product accessible in the community. The spray has a one-year shelf life, and nurses are already aware of the disposal process via safety box.
The Faribault Area Learning Center also plans to implement the naloxone procedure, said Jelen, and elementary schools may eventually acquire the spray as well. In more urbanized areas, Jelen explained that elementary schools have the medication on hand for the sake of employees as well as parents, who may overdose before picking up their children.
“Narcan has come up as one of these miracle drugs that save lives,” said Board member Jason Engbrecht. “It seems like a no brainer from a student safety standpoint. If it happens even once, it can save a life, so I think this is a great thing to do.”