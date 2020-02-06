Faribault Woolen Mill has announced a merger with CircleRock LLC, a startup company focused on producing men’s clothing and leather accessories.
CircleRock’s founder and CEO Paul Grangaard will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company, with Circle Rock co-founder Ross Widmoyer set to serve as company president and CEO.
Grangaard brings a significant amount of business acumen to his new position. Prior to co-founding CircleRock, he served as CEO of Wisconsin-based footwear manufacturer Allen Edmonds for eight years, during which time the company’s number of U.S. employees doubled.
Paul Mooty, who has led the ownership group that reopened the mill in 2011 after a two-year closure, will serve as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors. The company will offer an expanded product line under its new “Faribault Woolen Mills - Since 1865” brand.
“The experience and expertise that the CircleRock team brings are exactly what we need to build this business,” said Mooty in a prepared statement. “I’m especially excited about what this consolidation means for the men and women who have re-built Faribault Woolen Mill over the last nine years.”
Mooty and his cousin, Chuck, a former Dairy Queen CEO, purchased and reopened the Mill in 2011 after it was closed for two years amidst the economic recession. In 2015, the Mill celebrated 150 years of manufacturing.
“It’s a joy to be a part of this,” Paul Mooty said. “We’re standing on the shoulders of the Klemmers, Johnsons, and many employees who made this company what it is today.”
CircleRock is currently based in the Twin Cities, but the new company will be headquartered at the Faribault factory the Woolen Mill has called home since 1892. The company is looking to grow and Grangaard said the old factory offers plenty of room.
One of the last remaining vertically integrated woolen mills in the country, the Faribault Woolen Mill will continue to manufacture its traditional blankets, scarves and throws, handcrafted by experienced craftspeople.
Complementing the Woolen Mill’s traditional offerings will be CircleRock’s modern offerings, including smart casual vests, blazers and shirts for men, and scarves, wraps and ponchos for women. All products sold under the new brand will be made out of sustainable, natural materials.
With an increasingly unique product, Faribault Woolen Mill has traditionally excelled in wholesale markets. The newly merged company hopes to complement that strength with increased direct sales, both through local retailers and online.
In order to increase its local presence even more, Grangaard said the new company plans on holding a big tent sale this summer. He envisions other local businesses getting in on the action, providing a fun event for the whole community.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said he has high hopes for the new company. With a well designed business plan and experienced leadership, Johnson expressed optimism about the business’s future.
“We’re excited about the partnership of the Woolen Mill and CircleRock,” he said. “The product lines will fit well together, and I think they’ll see increased success.”