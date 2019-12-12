Two local craft distilleries could be about to see their taxes rise dramatically if a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act isn’t renewed by the end of the month.
While the tax overhaul spearheaded by President Trump has been controversial since its enactment two years ago, the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act is one provision incorporated into the final bill that enjoyed bipartisan support.
Originally introduced as a standalone bill by then-Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Minnesota, and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, the provision eventually attracted 56 co-sponsors in the Senate and more than 300 in the Senate.
Under the version incorporated into the final tax bill, taxes on the first 100,000 of distilled spirits sold were reduced by 80%, from $13.50 per proof gallon to $2.70. A third new tax bracket lowered taxes on all per proof gallons between the 100,001st gallon and the 22,130,000th gallon by 16 cents. The bill also included tax cuts for breweries and wineries. Breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels saw the excise rate halved on their first 60,000 barrels. The legislation also extended additional tax credits to small wineries, saving many 55-70% on their taxes.
Steve Pittman, head brewer and a co-owner at Tanzenwald Brewing in Northfield, said that small breweries like Tanzenwald have been helped significantly by the tax cut. Like many small breweries throughout the state, Tanzenwald brews and sells its own beer and faces taxes on both transactions.
"Any time you get extra money to spend, that helps you," he said. We’re still a small producing brewery so the benefit isn't as drastic for us as it would be for Surly or Summit, but it still helps."
Mark Schiller of Loon Liquor in Northfield also that the tax break has enabled his distillery to expand its business dramatically, which he's reinvested in the local agriculture community and other local businesses. If the tax break goes away, he says it would force him to cut back planned investments significantly.
"This tax break enabled us to invest more in local agriculture, more in our inventory, more in barrel aging our spirits, which is important for future profitability, and more in equipment," he said. "If it goes away, that will dramatically impede our business growth or our ability to invest in growth."
That’s not to say that the original law didn’t have its critics or issues. One glitch threatened to impose a massive tax increase on wineries that use bonded wine cellars or custom-crush facilities, until the Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau implemented a temporary fix.
In addition, a recent analysis by the Brookings Institute found that many of the bill’s benefits go to large producers of distilled spirits. The study suggested several possible avenues to close the loophole, ensuring that tax relief goes to the small businesses that need it most.
By saving small breweries, wineries and distilleries somewhere between $80 and $100 million, the bill gave many small beverage companies the cash they needed to expand their operations. However, the 2017 tax bill only extended the tax cut for two years, so it’s expiring at the end of 2019.
Jake Hvistendahl of 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers in Faribault, said that unless the credit is extended, the Faribault distillery will see its taxes go up by $25,000 a year. He warned that many small distilleries and breweries have small profit margins, and that such a large increase might force struggling distilleries to close their doors and make it harder for new distilleries to enter the market.
"It's a pretty significant amount for a small business that’s just starting out," he said. "Very few distilleries are profitable to begin with, and Minnesota will probably lose a few distilleries this year."
This year, even more co-sponsors signed up in support of the bill than did in 2017, including every member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation. Yet the bill is getting caught up in a political tug of war over a potential end-of-the year fiscal deal.
The bill’s supporters hope it will be included as part of an appropriations bill that needs to be passed by Dec. 20 to keep the government open. The House and Senate are negotiating over several other proposed tax changes, including a Biodiesel tax credit that expired at the end of 2017.
Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is a strong supporter of the biodiesel tax credit, but he’s tied any deal over tax reforms to repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s “Cadillac Tax” on high-end employer sponsored health insurance programs.
The “Cadillac Tax” is loathed by businesses and unions alike, and its repeal passed the House in July by an overwhelming margin. However, repeal of the tax would cost the Treasury $193 billion over a decade, and Democrats insist the tax change agreement needs to be revenue neutral.