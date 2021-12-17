From Toys for Tots to the Salvation Army, there are many opportunities for others to give back during the holiday season. Students at Faribault Middle School, too, give back to the community this time of year in a meaningful way.
Through being involved in the raising of funds, shopping and wrapping of gifts each year, members of the FMS Student Council continue to make positive impacts on local families. Students participated in the annual Santa n' Smiles donation drive again this year, an 18-year-old tradition, where the Student Council adopts families who are not able to buy gifts during the holiday season, due to financial hardship or illness.
Student Council members gathered Thursday morning for gift shopping at places like Ace Hardware, Star Sports & Apparel and Walmart and started wrapping presents back at the school in the afternoon.
Advisor Brent Hawkins said, this year, students adopted 14 families: 10 families from the FMS building, one military family, one at a local care center and two additional families in the community. Students raised over $5,600, the highest amount to date, through donations from the community and from selling hot chocolate, ice cream and candy canes during lunch periods.
Hawkins feels proud of the students who participate each year and carry on the tradition.
"It's always been a fun activity, and a lot can be learned in activities like this," said Hawkins. "Thank you to the kids, and thank you to all who donated to the cause. Without that, we can't do as much. There's so many people that support it year after year."
While there are many other ways for students in the building to give back to the community, Hawkins feels this specific activity is a bit more personal and impactful. Students often realize how thankful they are for things they have and appreciate the feeling of brightening someone else's holiday.
Eighth grader Isabella Hammer is one of many students who have caught on to the giving spirit of the holiday season. She likes knowing she is being part of something that goes for a good cause and helps those less fortunate.
Ellie Rice, also an eighth-grade student at FMS, likes helping people and making sure they have some holiday cheer in their life.
"The holidays are supposed to be a happy time," said Rice. "I like that we take the stress out of it for them, so they can just be happy."
Seventh grader Amira Williams likes being on Student Council for the chance to help others. Participating in the Santa n' Smiles project makes her feel proud and thankful that she has everything she needs.
Eighth grader Hannah Petersen loves wrapping presents and picking out items to match the recipient's interests best. She feels sad for those who only ask for essentials, like clothes or other necessities, and is even more thankful for what her family is able to provide for her. She also applauds Hawkins for all of the time and energy he puts into the school and projects like this.
Above all, students like Owen Anderson, grade six, say being a part of the project makes them feel good.
"I like knowing the gifts go to someone in need, and kids get something they want for Christmas so they can have a good Christmas," said Anderson. "I want to let them get the joy I get every Christmas."