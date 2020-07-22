Faribault’s City Council kicked off its 2020 budget preparations with a spirited discussion over a small but important portion of the city’s budget: funding for area nonprofits.
For years, the city has supported local arts, cultural heritage and community-oriented programming by providing funding for several nonprofits, including Buckham West (senior center), Heritage Days, Faribault Community Television, Paradise Center for the Arts and the Rice County Historical Society. Along with those organizations, two others — Faribault Youth Investment (FYI) and the Faribault Foundation — are asking the city for its support.
FYI Executive Director Becky Ford said that if the council could provide the $10,000 it’s requesting, it would leave FYI well positioned to tap into matching grant funds from Youthprise, a Twin Cities based nonprofit focused on expanding access to youth programming.
In order to receive the funding, FYI will need to raise at least $25,000 from local sources, a portion of which must come from local government entities. Faribault Public Schools has also been a key financial supporter of FYI.
The other new request came from the Faribault Foundation. For more than two decades, the Foundation has supported a wide variety of community programming through its community pride grants, though its budget has always been small.
Executive Director Dee Bjork said that it’s the first time the Foundation has applied for funding from the city. With Bjork unable to attend the meeting, Foundation board member and former councilor Kymn Anderson instead presented the Foundation’s case.
While councilors were generally supportive of the foundation’s mission and believed it would be appropriate to provide some funding, they were astonished at the size of its request — $100,000, more than all other requests combined.
Anderson told the council that the money wasn’t needed for any specific program, but that with more funding it could do more. She said that with only a small amount of overhead, the Foundation could get the money into the community quickly and efficiently.
“Dee’s philosophy is go big or go home, so she asked big,” Anderson said.
This year’s budget is likely to be tighter than last year’s due to COVID, notwithstanding aid from the federal CARES Act. Nonetheless, van Sluis said that rejecting any of the applicants would be very difficult for him to do.
“It’s like the final judging rounds of America’s Got Talent,” the councilor quipped. “You have a whole bunch of acts that you really want to go through, but you have to make some decisions and it’s not fun to do that.”
Wood suggested that approximately $10,000 in available funding be divided between FYI and the Faribault Foundation. While it wouldn’t meet even the much more modest request of the FYI, Wood said it would help both organizations to “get their foot in the door.”
Councilor Elizabeth Cap was more inclined to fulfill the FYI’s entire request and consider giving the remainder to the Faribault Foundation. She praised the FYI’s vision and said that helping the organization to achieve the matching funds would be a major win for the community.
One alternative considered by the Council could be to create a special program to support nonprofit organizations. Under federal regulations, CARES Act dollars could be used to fund such an initiative.
City Administrator Tim Murray noted that the council would need to set up a program separate from its small business relief program, which was approved at last week’s City Council session. In the past, he’s warned the council to carefully consider whether it could afford such a program.
Then there’s the issue of what the program rules might look like. A program funded by CARES Act funds would need to follow federal guidelines and councilors might want to consider implementing additional rules of their own.
Buckham West Director Mona Kaiser said that if such a program were to be created, the nonprofit organization would “absolutely” look into it. She said the nonprofit’s thrift store on clothing store on Central Avenue, Clothes Closet, has taken a beating during the pandemic.
Because the Senior Center is a nonprofit organization, it wasn’t able to apply for the kinds of assistance available to small business owners. Kaiser said that although the program could be a lifesaver, the devil would be in the details.
“I would have to see what the money could be used for,” she said. “Would there be a lot of restrictions or would it be largely discretionary?”