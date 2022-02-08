With steadily declining enrollment, Faribault Public Schools officials face millions of dollars in budget shortfalls over the next several years.
On Monday they talked about how to bridge an annual gap that’s expected to eat up the district’s fund balance — and then some — by the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Projections are based on a 2% increase in the state funding formula this year, and no increase through 2025-26, as well as a loss of more than 300 students by 2026.
Adjustments to this year’s budget, presented by Finance Director Scott Gerdes, will leave the district with a $60,000 general fund shortfall. The real pain starts next year when expenditures are expected to exceed revenues by nearly $1.9 million.
Gerdes said even if officials make $1.9 million in 2022-2023 budget cuts, the shortfall persists. They’ll face the same gap in 2023-2024 and that compounds to $5.5 million and drains the fund balance.
“All it’s doing is making it more painful the following year,” School Board Chair Chad Wolff said of the $1.9 million in reductions.
The projections do not factor in the potential loss of the district’s operating levy, which is up for renewal next year. Board members talked earlier in the meeting about putting the question on this year’s ballot so that, if it fails, they’ll get another opportunity to convince voters.
“If we do not renew our operating levy,” Wolff said, “it’s going to get really ugly, really fast.”
State dollars account for 80% of the district’s funding. Superintendent Todd Sesker said a 1% to 2% increase in state funding would generate only $240,000 to $480,000 — well short of what’s needed.
Faribault Public Schools faces two funding challenges: Fewer students means less state funding and a smaller property tax base means local tax levies generate fewer dollars.
The district belongs to the Schools for Equity in Education coalition, which is lobbying for more equitable education funding, Sesker said.
To ensure a “board voice” in the district-wide discussions about budget cuts, Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran walked board members through a brainstorming exercise. They each wrote down suggestions and looked for common threads among them.
Ideas included increasing the minimum distance for providing busing to 2 miles, increasing class sizes, taking a close look at service contracts and relying on local medical facilities to help reduce costs for mental health services.
Officials said the district already runs “lean,” and any budget reductions will hit close to the bone. Board Vice Chair John Bellingham said every dollar cut will be painful.
“We cut every year because we are a declining enrollment district,” he said. “I truly believe we don’t have one ounce of fat in this district, and if we do, shame on us.”
Officials have some cushion in the current fund balance. A board policy requires the amount to cover a minimum 9.5% of expenditures. If the level falls below 8% required actions include budget reductions, a levy referendum or both.
That will happen in the next fiscal year if the board takes no action, or the following year if $1.9 million in cuts are made next year. Board members talked about changing policy to reduce the required fund balance, which would alleviate some pressure.
Another option would be to add a second levy question to the ballot when the district goes out for the renewal. The second question could seek additional dollars for operating expenses or rising technology costs. Sesker said the district would have to decide an amount for the second levy request and show a need for it in the continued budget gaps.
“You would use the pattern … to make a determination on what’s the right thing to do,” he said. “If you raise $2 million, you’re not going to have to cut for five years.”
“To do that, we need to educate our local community and have them believe and know this is necessary,” Wolff said.
Board member Richard Olson said that may prove difficult for residents who remember a time when the district put another levy on the ballot. He said the district told residents that a levy would prevent budget cuts, but when it failed, no cuts were made.
“That’s still out there,” he said.
Sesker asked trustees to contact him with suggestions for budget cuts and use of the fund balance. They’ll receive more information during their Feb. 22 meeting and may call a special meeting after that to formally approve a budget reduction plan.
Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum asked for a decision in early March, as the district would send out layoff notices March 17-18.