A former Northfield Public Schools Early Ventures employee who reportedly placed melatonin into a child’s bottle will not be charged in connection with the incident.
The employee was fired Dec. 2 after school officials discovered she placed a dietary supplement often used to aid insomniacs into at least one infant’s bottle.
The decision not to charge the former employee came after the Northfield Police investigatos conducted interviews, requested lab analysis and sought opinions from medical professionals. The city attorney and county attorney were involved in the process.
“After review of the case, the attorneys concluded that the incident did not meet the necessary statutory elements to be charged as a crime; specifically that there was intent to harm or that there was harm caused,” said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott.
School officials reportedly learned Nov. 30 that staff had found small tablets of melatonin in the infant room at Early Ventures, a child care center operated by the school district. Melatonin is a hormone the brain produces in response to darkness. Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district quickly investigated and took action once administrators were informed of the potential violation of district policy and state guidelines against administering substances without parent permission. The district made a report to the Minnesota Department of Human Services and a police report.
Hillmann described the incident as “isolated.”
“Northfield Public Schools is angered by the appalling actions of the rogue former employee,” Hillmann said. “We place the highest priority on trusting relationships with our community and understand this isolated incident may impact that trust. We will work diligently to rebuild that trust with our community.”