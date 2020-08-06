With the assistance of city staff, more members of Faribault’s City Council could soon be using social media to communicate important information to residents.
Several months after the council first expressed interest, the city's Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow and Librarian Delane James made a presentation on Tuesday, explaining to councilors exactly how such a system could work and presenting suggested guidelines.
Phenow and James noted that across the country, elected officials from Congress to county boards of commissioners have begun using social media in recent years to successfully increase transparency and communication with constituents.
“Social media platforms have become integral tools that government entities can use to provide vital information, lead constructive conversations and encourage citizen engagement,” they wrote in their memo to the council.
Based on guidelines set forth by the Minnesota League of Cities, Phenow and James brought to the Council a comprehensive set of proposed regulations that would guide councilors’ approach to using social media accounts. Those regulations are needed to ensure that residents are able to easily access any information posted on social media which could be considered public information. In keeping with the law, councilors would be prohibited from deleting city-related any posts or related comments.
Another potential issue is that the city’s Open Meetings lLw could be violated if enough councilors comment on a post, creating a quorum. If such a situation were to occur, councilors would be expected to cease commenting immediately and contact the city administrator.
Under the new system, Councilors could still continue to use their personal accounts, so long as they add a disclaimer clearly indicating the opinions they share do not necessarily reflect the position of the city. However, an additional account would be created focused on providing residents with official information, and would be partly administered by city staff. Campaign activities and unrelated commentary would be strictly restricted to personal pages.
As administrators, city staff would assist in ensuring public access and retention of records, as well as assisting in deleting inappropriate comments. City-purchased software would assist in data capture and preservation.
According to the proposed guidelines, comments would only be removed if they include discriminatory content, sexual content, ads, endorsements of illegal behavior, information that could compromise public safety or protected medical information.
Phenow said that the city would first focus on setting up official Facebook accounts, then Twitter accounts. He said that funding has already been allocated in the budget to purchase software that allows councilors to simultaneously post on Facebook and Twitter.
Currently, just Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilor Royal Ross have Facebook pages. Though neither is an official city page and both have occasionally posted campaign information, they mostly use the accounts to promote local news and city information.
Phenow said that he and James would focus on getting Ross and Voracek’s accounts up to the new standards, then reach out to other interested councilors. Councilors won’t be required to have an official account, and Councilor Tom Spooner says he has no interest in getting one.
Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who will leave the council in January, also said she isn’t interested in creating a page. Cap was largely alone in expressing significant concerns about the policy, due to the broad issue of data protection and social media.
“Privacy is a huge concern for me,” she said. “I’m not comfortable giving up more of my data than I’m used to.”
Councilor Peter van Sluis had a different perspective. van Sluis had plenty of questions for Phenow and James and said that once Ross and Voracek have their accounts set up, he would be interested in getting a city-run Facebook account of his own.
For van Sluis, the account would offer both convenience and security. The councilor said that by being able to easily direct inquiries to city staff more easily, he could better serve his constituents in some cases. He also said it could help to protect the city from liability issues.