In a move that could pave the way for reduced tension and increased collaboration, Faribault’s City Council held a lengthy joint meeting with its Heritage Preservation Commission on Tuesday.
Tasked with preserving Faribault’s historic downtown, the HPC is no stranger to controversy. While it has only a very small budget, already exhausted for the year, and several unfilled positions, it’s become known for its outsized influence.
HPC member Sam Temple proudly noted that when he talks to leaders from neighboring communities about Faribault, they have nothing but good things to say about the city’s downtown historic district and the HPC’s role in preserving it. Temple acknowledged that tensions between the HPC and council have risen in recent years, but he doesn’t think that the council’s perception is an accurate representation of the relationship between the HPC and downtown business owners.
“I would say I haven’t come across many building owners who came to meet (with the HPC), and didn’t leave enthusiastic and glad that these experts in buildings and history had reviewed their project.”
Last year, relations between the council and HPC worsened over the fate of Crawford Hall, a now demolished historic district building with a rich history. Built in 1875, the Third Street NW building once housed a public space that made it a central hub for events back in the day. Unfortunately, the building suffered from years of neglect so severe that a 25-foot hole in the roof was developed. Still, when the council approached the HPC asking for a certificate of appropriateness for demolition the HPC declined.
The HPC is an advisory commission, so the council had the authority to override its decision and approve the demolition anyway. Still, over the objections of Councilor Tom Spooner, the council approved an analysis of the building’s condition. The report, conducted by ISG, concluded that $3 million would be required to bring the building back into shape. While the HPC then concluded that saving the building was not feasible, it also expressed frustration at the council’s approach.
“We seem to be an advisory group that doesn’t get listened to,” lamented HPC member Ron Dwyer.
The frustration between the HPC and council clearly runs both ways. That much was made evident from the beginning of the meeting, when Councilor Janna Viscomi, who owns the former Bernie’s Grill in downtown Faribault, shared her own experience of working with the HPC.
Viscomi was quick to praise the HPC for making invaluable contributions to the downtown area, helping it to preserve its unique historical character. Faribault already has one of the largest historic downtown districts in the state, and the city is working hard to make it larger.
“I think our relationship is fine,” she said. “Every council changes, but their role doesn’t. It’s just an issue of determining what their role is and how they can best serve the community.”
However, Viscomi also expressed frustration over some of her experiences with the HPC. While she appreciated the end result of a courtyard outside of her building, Viscomi said it came at the cost of three months of finagling as well as significant expense. Viscomi also said that the application of the city’s sign ordinance has been an issue. For building owners in the downtown district, and only those in the downtown district, the HPC reviews and approves signs to ensure historical appropriateness.
“We have to stop and wait until this organization gets together, and then we have to wait for them to tell us what they think it should be,” she said. “It’s just one more group of people telling us what to do.”
Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen defended the HPC’s actions, citing the example of a recently approved sign for Northwest Mutual. In that case, Clausen, the staff liaison to the HPC said that the commission's feedback improved the sign by eliminating shiny surfaces.
However, Viscomi’s concerns about signage turned out to be shared by other councilors and even HPC member Karl Vohs. Vohs said that while there is value in making sure signage is uniform and accurate, having it as a part of the HPC’s portfolio isn’t ideal.
“I think people would be relieved if we didn’t have to do the signage,” he said. “It’s not part of the HPC’s original job, it’s just something the council dumped on us.”
Improving communication
Like Viscomi, Councilor Royal Ross expressed support for the HPC’s work and floated the idea of increasing funding to the HPC. Since his days as Faribault Main Street coordinator, Ross has pushed to secure more funding to help downtown buildings avoid Crawford Hall’s fate.
Ross said that his main concern between the HPC and council was the lack of communication. He said that the council should consider taking significant steps to stay abreast of the HPC’s agenda, including perhaps the establishment of a joint ad-hoc committee.
In his comments, Councilor Spooner largely focused on the issue of a downtown building owner who was recently reprimanded by the HPC for installing vinyl windows to replace old wooden windows.
While the HPC ultimately let the building owner keep those windows, they required the owner to modify those new windows to blend in with the district. Clausen said that wooden windows may not only be more historically accurate and aesthetically pleasing, but longer lasting if given proper maintenance.
Spooner pushed back on that, noting that maintenance can be costly for owners. He encouraged the HPC to be more willing to accommodate business owners who are interested in preserving their buildings while doing so in a cost-effective manner.
Vohs noted that by keeping up rigorous historical standards downtown, the HPC helps to ensure that property values remain high and the district remains in the good graces of the state and federal government, helping building owners to qualify for Historic Preservation tax credits.
Still, Viscomi agreed with Spooner’s point. She noted that in many cases, the alternative to cost-effective improvements may be boarded-up windows and decaying buildings — a site that is all too common in downtown areas.
“It distresses me to look out and see boarded-up fronts, and yet we’re concerned about a sign or a window,” she said. “I don’t want to be the city that deters investment.”