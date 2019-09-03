MEDFORD — It has been over a year since Medford began the process to implement a program that is aimed at revitalizing the main drag of the city and now the first grant has officially been awarded.
The Business Façade Improvement Program was first discussed in June 2018 as a way to encourage businesses to make improvements to their building's exterior. The purpose of the program is to provide incentives to improve and rejuvenate Medford businesses with a reimbursement for the improvements of the appearance of building façades.
During the City Council’s regular August meeting, the council unanimously agreed to grant John Anhorn, owner and operator of Anhorn’s Gas and Tire, with the first program grant totaling $2,499.50. The money will go toward the replacement of the local gas and tire shop’s front door, two garage doors, dented tin and shingles that will be torn off and replaced with steel.
“The Business Façade Improvement Program was just recently enacted and John was the first person to apply,” said City Administrator Andy Welti.
Anhorn’s Gas and Tire has been a cornerstone in the Medford community since 1949, recently celebrating its 70th anniversary during the 2019 Straight River Days. The shop has gone through three generations, several additions and one pop-up root beer float stand throughout the years.
The city believes that healthy business areas play an important role in the vitality of the community, which is the predominant purpose for the program. The grant money is only eligible for exterior repairs/improvements, code violation corrections, handicapped accessibility and energy efficiency improvements.
Projects for the program will be considered on a first-come-first-serve basis with the final approval at the discretion of the council. Eligible projects may include exterior improvements visible to the public. According to the program overview, projects may include rehabilitation or replacement of exterior windows, replacement of missing decorative building features that are fixed in place or permanent, rehabilitation or replacement of historic roof lines/features, awnings, exterior lighting, and signage.
Applicants must submit the appropriate documentation attached to their Business Façade Improvement Program application including a detailed description of the projects, before pictures, cost estimates, funds requested, and identification of the matching funds.
The program offers a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500 of assistance, but cannot exceed 50% of the total project cost. The grant money does not have to be repaid. Business have one year from the time the grant is awarded to access the dollars.