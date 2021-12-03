Horse-drawn wagons clacked up and down Central Avenue, reindeer munched on the grass outside of the Community Center, Santa arrived outside of Buckham Memorial Library and the air smelled of popcorn and cookies as Winterfest kicked off Thursday evening.
Several people gathered around the corner of Fourth St. and Central Avenue to watch Adam Scholljegerdes carving a Santa Claus out of ice and strolled down to the Community Center and library, Checking out holiday displays and voting on the window decorating contest that several businesses along the street participated
Students from Faribault schools played and sang holiday tunes outside of the community center which drew a crowd as families were able to see and learn about reindeer up close and personal.
Six-year-old Kamdyn, who recently moved with his family from Montana to Faribault, was giddy to meet Santa to tell him of his desires for a hoverboard and a velociraptor toy. He promised that if he received a hoverboard that he would always wear his helmet.
Many activities were set up in the Community Center for kids to enjoy. Many jumped to their hearts' desire in a bounce house, colored on Christmas-themed coloring pages, made Christmas tree crafts out of paper plates and popsicle sticks, played a giant Connect Four game and held scooter races.
Winterfest continues Saturday the annual Sleds on Central Vintage Snowmobile Show from 1 to 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Central Avenue. 10,000 Drops hosts a Holiday Spirits Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up the street, the historic Alexander Faribault House is open for holiday tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are fireworks downtown at 5:30 p.m. followed by a parade on Central Avenue at 5:50. The rest of the evening is for the adults with a street dance on the 400 block of Central Avenue, in front of Chappuis Jewelry.