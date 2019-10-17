Faribault school leaders see a seven-period day as a critical need at Faribault High School. From the perspective of local government officials, fulfilling that need would benefit the community as a whole.
If school district voters approve a new operating levy Nov. 5, an increase in general education revenue would fund a seven-period day at FHS, additional student support and extended transportation for students living up to 2 miles away.
The referendum is common ground for local and state officials, including Rep. Brian Daniels (R-Faribault) and Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault). They, along with Mayor Kevin Voracek, met with Superintendent Todd Sesker and Chamber Director Nort Johnson at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday to share their reasons for supporting the levy.
Daniels, who has sponsored a series of bills that impact students with developmental disabilities like Down syndrome, said he doesn’t want to “lose sight of smaller bills that change families’ lives.” Having raised two sons who attended Faribault Public Schools, Daniels witnessed firsthand the limits of the schools’ six-period day. With two grandchildren in the district now, he’d like to see them take both a foreign language and a music elective, like band, during the same semester if they like.
With only six class periods in one day, FHS students often must decide to take one elective class over the other, or none at all, to fit required classes into their schedules and meet graduation requirements That scheduling conflict has resulted in students taking summer school classes.
Daniels also approves the increased transportation options the proposed levy would fund. According to Sesker, the increased transportation radius would benefit a minimum of 170 students in the district.
“I can’t imagine kids walking 2 miles each way [to and from school], especially when it’s 20 to 30 below,” said Daniels. “So I hope both [questions] pass.”
From Voracek’s perspective, the operating levy isn’t only a school district issue or only an issue of increased property taxes. He explained that is the school district improves, more families move to town, which has a positive impacts on the city’s economic development. With all these pieces connecting, he said, “We’re all in the same bucket.”
Jasinski also spoke about the way an improved school district contributes to a better local workforce. He elaborated, especially on the growing need for schools to promote trades as career paths. Since a seven-period day would allow students more room in their schedules to explore classes related to trades, Jasinski believes the extra class period could help students become more experienced workers.
Educating parents, said Jasinski, is a huge piece of the work. Part of that educational piece involves dispelling the idea that students need to attend four-year colleges to become successful in their careers.
“There’s so many great jobs out there in the technical field,” he said.
The Pioneer Press reported last month that Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development survey showed how difficult it has become to fill skilled production jobs in Minnesota. The need for long-term training and a general disinterest by jobseekers in manufacturing were among the reasons for this difficulty.
Johnson added that a seven-period day would also allow students a better opportunity to take agriculture classes, benefiting farming industries.
To the audience of School Board members and Chamber of Commerce representatives, Johnson said, “Over the next few weeks, whatever audience you carry … share how important this [operating levy] is.”
Referencing the rare occurrence when state legislators and local officials come together at the same table to support the same political issue, Johnson added, “That should speak volumes for how important this is.”