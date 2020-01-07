Rice County’s HOPE Center hosts an informational session Friday in hopes of helping local men to get more involved in the fight against domestic violence.
This is the first time the HOPE Center has offered a program specifically targeted at men’s role in combating domestic violence. Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher said that over the last year, several men had approached her wondering how they could get involved.
After the event, Staab-Absher hopes that a grassroots organization will form of men committed to addressing the epidemic of violence against women. She said that men have a particularly unique and pivotal role to play in ending domestic violence.
“We know that this is everybody's issue, and if we want to end violence in Rice County, we know that everybody needs to be involved,” she said. “Men have a unique role to play and learning more about what that role is is a first step.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen echoed Staab-Absher’s comments, and said he’s hoping for strong attendance Friday night. Bohlen will speak briefly at the event, providing statistics on domestic violence locally.
The Faribault Police Department have worked to raise awareness of domestic violence. Last October, the department partnered with the HOPE Center, unveiling special purple Faribault PD patches in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The patches served as a fundraiser for the HOPE Center and to honor the memory of the late Barb Larson, a former Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism employee killed in 2016 by her ex-husband, who then took his own life.
To lead the discussion, Staab-Absher has invited a longtime ally of the HOPE Center, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs’s Scott Miller. Based in Duluth, Miller has played a key role in designing that city’s internationally renowned approach to domestic violence prevention.
Miller says he'll talk briefly about the experiences he's had helping battered women and answer questions. In keeping with the Duluth Model's approach, Miller hopes that the new group in Rice County will help men to overcome negative cultural attitudes and expectations that can drive violence.
"One of the biggest struggles that we face is that the way a man gets defined in our culture limits a lot of men from standing up," he said. "It’s not perceived as 'masculine,' 'taking control,' 'imposing your will' … You need a group of men to stand up and say that being supportive of women and children, being nonviolent in your actions is really what a man should be."
The Duluth way
Now four decades old, the Duluth model has been adopted in thousands of communities across the whole of the U.S., along with dozens of foreign countries. Its supporters say it provides a uniquely comprehensive and successful strategy.
The Duluth model focuses on early intervention, with mandatory arrest if bruises and other evidence of physical abuse becomes apparent. It also calls for an integrated response between law enforcement, battered women’s shelters and local courts.
Supporters of the model say that integration is a key component of the model’s success. They argue that better consolidation between anti-violence advocates means better use of information to catch the worst offenders.
Under the Duluth Model, perpetrators are separated from the person they are abusing as necessary, and enter into treatment. The treatment is designed to break the cycle of abuse and violence by changing the perpetrator's mindset.
The Duluth model uses its unique “Power and Control Wheel” as a tool to define patterns of abusive behavior. Once the behaviors are defined and understood by abusers, the program seeks to help them move on from the behaviors.
The wheel includes the following eight items: 1) intimidation; 2) emotional abuse; 3) isolation; 4) economic abuse; 5) male privilege; 6) coercion and threats; 7) using children; and 8) minimizing, denying, and blaming.
In general, the counseling posits that the principal cause of domestic violence is social and cultural, bound up in patriarchal ideology that has created an expectation of a dominant-submissive relationship between men and women.
Critics say that the approach is too dismissive of other potential factors that may contribute to domestic abuse, such as mental health problems, substance abuse, poverty and stress as secondary issues.
The Duluth Model’s defenders say that around two-thirds of the men who go through the Duluth Model program don’t reoffend. The Duluth Model has also received international acclaim, being recognized as the best anti-domestic violence program by the World Future Council in 2014.