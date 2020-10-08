Every gardener needs a garden just as every garden needs a gardener. That’s what makes a new partnership between the Bethlehem Academy Ag Department and Rice County Master Gardeners a win-win situation.
BA ag classes typically seek out community members that want help in their gardens, but this year, they’ll be tending to the master gardeners’ teaching gardens at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
“We’re so excited to be able to help the students and BA and they are in turn helping us,” said Cathy Hobens, Rice County master gardener volunteer. “It’s a wonderful collaboration.”
The master gardener volunteers started the teaching gardens at the fairgrounds several years ago after the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District installed a rain garden on the grounds in 2008.
Master gardener volunteer Mickey Dogotch said the volunteers focused much of their attention on the teaching gardens during the pandemic this year. They had “all the time in the world,” but like many organizations experienced during the pandemic, the master gardeners’ funding decreased.
“John Dvorak, the manager of the [Rice County] Fairgrounds, hooked us up with the partnership, and it ended up being something both of us were really excited about for the community and the garden,” Dogotch said.
Dvorak recognized the teaching gardens needed organization and fresh ideas, so he initiated contact with ag educators. The partnership between BA and the master gardeners happened so quickly and naturally, Dvorak joked, “They talked for five minutes, and I was able to leave.”
Looking ahead to 2021, Dvorak said the gardens will function as an educational piece for those who attend the next Rice County Fair.
“My vision when you drive into the fairgrounds is to make it inviting,” Dvorak said. “ … It’s really rewarding for me to see all this coming together.”
Digging in the dirt
From the classroom angle, BA ag teacher Casi Story wanted to give her students a hands-on opportunity to apply their knowledge of plant science to an actual project. In previous years, before Story began teaching at BA, students’ parents sometimes offered their gardens as teaching sites.
Ag, Food and Natural Resources (AFNR) students as well as plant science students will use their knowledge from the classroom to make the teaching gardens flourish.
“Everything we do out here is very relevant and applicable to what we do in class,” Story said.
Within reason, BA students will have the freedom to choose which plants to include in the teaching gardens. BA junior Hunter Janovsky said the class already developed garden blueprints to make the gardens efficient while including as many plants as possible.
While Story teaches students what they know about horticulture, the master gardeners are there to offer input if needed. Over the winter months especially, they plan to discuss possibilities for spring, such as a handicap accessible sidewalk, a bat house and planters. The master gardeners will determine the order of the projects as funding becomes available, Dogotch said.
The AFNR class started off the year focusing on the agricultural piece and more recently began breaking down the plant science components along with gardening. These students also work in BA’s new greenhouse.
Story said plant science students learn about plant roots, stems, leaves and fruit at a more in-depth level. They spend a significant amount of time doing lab work, hands-on growing and landscaping. Based on what they learn in class, they will know which plants to recommend by considering factors like exposure to sunlight and soil.
Teagan Ferrin, a BA junior, said she came into the AFNR class without knowing much about plants but has since learned their lengths, lifespans, and how to identify them. Matt Palan, also a junior, added that he learned about gardening and how to take care of plants.
Senior Maci Bongers joined the AFNR class to have something in common with her mom, who grew up on a farm.
“This is all new to me,” she said. “I haven’t grown up in an ag lifestyle, so anything I learn is interesting and new.”