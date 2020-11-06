Faribault Public Schools administration understands that just like the weather in Minnesota, the school model for 2020-21 could change drastically from one week to the next. And it has already shown sign of doing just that.
Since Oct. 28, all three Faribault elementary schools pivoted to distance learning on Wednesdays only.
It isn’t just the number COVID-19 cases in Rice County the district takes into consideration, and it’s more than a few individuals coming together to determine if or when students need to pivot back into distance learning.
Sara Coulter, Rice County Public Health clinic and community supervisor, has met with the Faribault school district’s instant command team of teachers, School Board members and administration on a weekly basis since March. Every Friday, the group members provide perspectives and updates from their respective areas and look at the data from the district and the county.
“… From what I see with my lens, our schools want to have a robust response. We’re considering a lot of different things and seeking opinions. There is really great support," Coulter said.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the stress level and anxiety of the elementary staff escalated, and finding substitute teachers had become more difficult. Public Health officials advised the district to implement distance learning one day a week as a response to these concerns.
Tracy Corcoran, director of teaching and learning for the Faribault school district, said she received positive feedback from teachers on the pivot. Beginning next week, Corcoran reported sixth graders at Faribault Middle School will transition to an A/B Day schedule like the older students.
“The middle school needed to allow for social distancing to take place,” Corcoran said. “That [transition] really allows that flexibility, and Mike [Meihak, principal] has been doing a tremendous job to hear from families.”
Sesker said Gov. Tim Walz has allowed each school district five “pivot days” to prepare for a possible transition from in-person learning to distance learning during the pandemic. So far, Faribault Public Schools has not used any of its pivot days.
To notify students and their families of a possible change, Sesker said the district would keep students in school at least one week before the transition to prepare them for adjustment. This would allow teachers time to communicate expectations to students.
Beyond the numbers
One factor that could tip the scales is the COVID-19 positivity rate, which takes into account the percentage of positive tests in a county. The positivity rate ideally stays under 5% in each county, and the Minnesota Department of Health reported Rice County’s positivity rate at 3.6% in its most recent report, Oct. 29. That percentage does not include students who may be home sick with influenza or for other reasons.
Faribault Public Schools also tracks the number of cases per building on its website's Falcon Dashboard. Currently, Roosevelt Elementary, Faribault Middle and Faribault High School have fewer than five confirmed cases at each building.
“If those numbers are below five we think we’re doing a pretty good job in our schools,” Sesker said. “We’re preventing it from spreading.”
Thus far in the school year, Lincoln Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary each reported five total cases, Faribault Middle School reported 10 total cases and FHS reported nine. All other buildings — Jefferson Elementary, Faribault Area Learning Center, McKinley Early Childhood Center, the Faribault Education Center and the Faribault District Office — have reported zero positive cases this quarter.
“From our point of view, the basic things we ask the schools to look at are the positive case activity in the school,” Coulter said. “A cluster would be a number of cases within 30 days; the number of close contacts a case has had. We’re also asking schools to track CLI, COVID-like illness and ILI, influenza-like illness.”
During a typical year, schools track ILI in each building, Coulter said. If about 5% of students are out with influenza-like symptoms, that triggers an understanding that the illness is circulating in the building. However, since the disease presentation of influenza and COVID-19 overlap in many ways, the schools track the two illnesses together as a whole number. The administration then seeks guidance from Rice County Public Health to decide on a course of action.
The case numbers represent just one data point that makes up the whole picture, Coulter explained. Schools also need to consider the number of vacancies if teachers are out sick. If the projected number of absent staff increases, and the district can’t find enough substitutes to fill those vacancies, administrators need to ask themselves if in-person schooling can proceed with the staff available. The availability of personal protective equipment also plays a role.
The mental health of the teaching staff also impacts how well they can deliver in-person learning. Coulter said staff is under a lot of pressure to support students while a number of situations outside of school could impede their ability to focus. Some teachers have at-risk family members at home, for example, and others have children of their own who are distance-learning.
Hypothetically, Coulter said just one data point could significantly impact the severity of an outbreak in a school building. For example, if one staff person tested positive for COVID-19 and contacted a large number of individuals throughout the school while infected, that alone could push a school into full-time distance learning. Schools also need to consider the number of high-risk individuals in the building — both students and staff.
“We’re not even talking about districts but buildings because every one is so different,” Coulter said. “The disease is really spreading in the community [outside of school], so we have to look at various data points. What one building chooses to do, the public should not anticipate that is the same response of other buildings.”
Contacts and quarantine
If just one student in a classroom tests positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health conducts a case investigation in the child’s school to figure out the best course of action. The next steps depend on factors like the student's grade level. Since elementary students generally remain in their cohorts throughout the day while middle school and high school students have more class options, the number of people they contact varies significantly.
The level of contact a teacher has with students throughout the day impacts how MDH advises the school to handle the situation and who needs to quarantine.
“That is why we need people to answer their calls when the Department of Health calls to complete that investigation with them,” Coulter said.
Since families aren’t required to take COVID-19 tests, a student or staff member experiencing symptoms with no confirmation of the illness needs to stay home for 10 days from the day the symptoms started. By that point, the individual’s fever needs to be gone for 24 hours before returning to school.
One of the greatest concerns from the schools, said Coulter, is that individuals quarantine the full 14 days if they come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. The pandemic isn’t over, so she wants to remind the community to wear a mask, wash hands, and not let their guard down when visiting with people outside their households.
“Schools are doing the best they can, and they need our support so we can keep our schools open,” she said.