Two of the three Rice County commissioners looking to retain their seats will return to the board after winning reelection Tuesday. The third, Jake Gillen, lost to former Rice County Soil & Water Conservation Board member Jim Purfeerst.
First elected to the board in 2004, Gillen lost to Purfeerst 64% to 36%. Purfeerst, who spent much of Tuesday evening sweeping county roads to retrieve campaign signs, said he couldn't point to a single issue that swayed voters, but felt that his reputation as a hard worker and good listener earned him the First District nod.
Purfeerst, who recognized Gillen's work on the county's behalf, acknowledged that his family legacy — his father, Clarence, served 20 years in the state Senate — and his work with the Rice County Soil & Water Conservation District made him a known quantity for voters.
Last month, Gillen appeared at peace with whatever decision voters made. In a brief interview with the Daily News, Gillen said he was dissatisfied with some recent decisions at the county level, but declined to elaborate on what those concerns might be.
Second District Commissioner Galen Malecha, who's represented much of the city of Northfield since 2007, ran unopposed. He garnered 99% of the vote. There were 65 write-in votes.
Jeff Docken, who represents the county's Fifth District, won handily over Kim Halvorson in a rematch of the 2016 race. Docken, a Webster Township farmer, bested Halvorsen, 69%-31%. Tuesday's race was a bit closer than in 2016, when Docken took 71% of the vote to Halvorson's 29%
Halvorsen criticized Docken during the campaign, accusing him of neglecting constituents in the southern portion of his district in and around Morristown, and favoring those in the Lonsdale area where he lives. Docken on Tuesday said those complaints are simply untrue and pointed to his work with township officials and business owners throughout his district.
Both Docken and Purfeerst pointed to the financial toll COVID-19 is taking on the county as the biggest issue the board will face in 2021.
Hospitality services, such as restaurants, hotels and bars, have taken a huge hit, Docken said, noting the challenges that lie ahead for the business owners and the county.
Purfeerst piggy-backed on Docken's comments, saying that the county's going to need to be mindful of its spending to ensure it doesn't further harm those negatively impacted by the economic chaos the virus has caused.
"COVID is coming at us hard and heavy," he said. "We'll need to set a budget that provides the services people want at a price they can afford," he said. adding that the county may need to delay some projects to limit additional financial damage to taxpayers.
"I think we'll all be happy when 2020 is behind us…," he said.
Soil & Water
The three Rice Soil & Water Conservation District supervisor candidates all ran unopposed, and with 99% of the vote, all three handily won reelection
Tim Little in District One got 26,411 votes (99.06%) to 251 write-in. Richard Cook in the Second District earned 26,343 votes (99.18%) t0 217 write-in, and the Third District's Michael Ludwig got 25,922 (99.24%) to 198 write-in votes.