Over 100 people in the community came together Saturday morning in Faribault’s Shager Park to support 7-year old Ella Banon who is currently fighting a brain tumor, (Grade 3 anaplastic ependymoma). She recently had the tumor removed and is now undergoing eight months of treatment, which includes radiation in Rochester and chemotherapy in Minneapolis.
On Saturday, a family friend organized a 5k to help the family with medical expenses and show Ella how many people are supporting her.
The definition of strong can be so many things. It can be the team from Fitness in Motion who carried an almost 400-pound ‘snake’ on their shoulders for the entire race.
Strong are the children who ran, walked and rode scooters along side Ella to cheer her on. Strong are the people who had never even met Ella, but wanted to help her family. Strong are the musicians who showed up to share their time, gifts and talents with classic Irish music as runners stopped by for their post race snacks. And strong is the 7 year old, who ran 3.12 miles, crossed the finish line and earned herself a medal, all while fighting cancer. Strong is believing in yourself and others. It’s supporting those around us when they’re going through a tough time and it’s believing that after a storm there will always be sunshine. And maybe even a rainbow.