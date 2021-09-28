Donna Morelan

Donna Morelan, right, is congratulated Monday by Rice County Commissioner Jeff Docken on her impending retirement. Morelan's supervisor, Finance Director Paula O'Connell, shared a list of positions Morlelan has held in her 36+ years with the county, adding that her office at the Government Services Building is on the same site as her former junior high. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Judy VanErp

Judy VanErp, right, who served Rice County for 28+ years, retires Friday. Here, she's congratulated by County Administrator Sara Folsted. For much of her tenure, Van Erp served as Rice County recorder, an elected position until 2018 when the county board voted to make it an appointed position. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments