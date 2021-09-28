spotlight
Retirees spent combined 65 years serving Rice County
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Suzanne Rook
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
District will follow CDC guidelines for masking, now required per county case rate
-
Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 Homecoming Court, activities
-
Council punts on potential downtown park land switch
-
Local hospitals see record patient volume in emergency departments
-
Faribault football racks up the rushing yards, overwhelms Red Wing in 34-0 win
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28