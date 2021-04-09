Faribault Police Officer Josh Sjodin wanted to give back to his alma mater, see his former teachers and have a positive influence on its students.
Not only that, but he wants to “show [students] that the police are people too, and we’re doing a job. We can make a positive connection with kids who might not always have a positive connection with the police.”
As Faribault High School’s new resource officer, Sjodin has the opportunity to do just that. A 2008 FHS graduate, he has returned to familiar hallways after serving with the Faribault Police Department Patrol Division for the past seven years. Sjodin officially stepped in as resource officer March 22, replacing Officer DJ Skluzacek, who has returned to the Patrol Division after four years at FHS.
So far, Sjodin said, “The students are awesome; I like the staff I work with. Everybody’s been awesome.”
Being a resource officer, Sjodin’s responsibilities are more than security and safety. His main job is to be a positive connection for students if they have a problem and don’t know where to turn. His office is the best place to start if students want to find him, but he’s often seen roaming the halls to greet those in passing and become a familiar face.
“They can literally come to me for anything,” Sjodin said. “I can get you to the right place to go and to talk if something is going on in life. Several kids just walk by and say 'hi' and I love it.”
Not terribly long ago, Sjodin was an FHS student himself. As a Falcon, Sjodin was a three-sport athlete involved in football, basketball and baseball. To this day, basketball is a sport he plays in his spare time.
Apart from attending college in Mankato and living there for a time, Faribault has been his home nearly all of his life.
Sjodin's wife Sara also works with students, as a first grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. Since Sjodin is a 13-year veteran of the Army National Guard, he has visited his wife's classroom over the years to read to students, show them his Army gear and let them try on his vest and helmet. Most recently, he did a virtual call with first-grade distance learning students on Veterans Day.
Together the Sjodins have two children: 5-year-old Nolan and 1-year-old Nicholas. Outside of work, Sjodin said he likes being outdoors, playing with his sons and simply spending time with his family.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen noted that Sjodin has easily connected with students over the years by stopping by to shoot hoops with them and being involved with the Connecting with Kids program the department organized a couple years ago. The events of this program involved officers playing basketball with children and sharing food among other activities.
“Josh is a local kid so he’s a Falcon and we’re excited to have him in the school,” Bohlen said. “ … It’s good for him to have an opportunity to do something different and I think he’ll do well.”