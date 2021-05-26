Charlie Fuller has a closet full of inspirational and funny T-shirts he likes to wear for his Faribault High School swim teams, but nothing in his closet could guide him and the athletes through a year of competing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Often those T-shirts bear comic book character symbols or have a goofy message that’ll bring a smile to a swimmer’s face for a moment before the grueling work in the pool begins. Shirts like, “It’s not my fault I was left unsupervised” and “Swimming coach because freak and awesome is not an official job title” are T-shirts Fuller will don depending upon his mood or how he perceives the mood of the team at the time. Each shirt drips with self-deprecating humor and it’s that type of fun that has kept swimmers coming back to the pool to learn from Fuller, who has spent the past 35 years motivating young men and women to swim faster.
“The whole idea is to keep the atmosphere nice, easy going and still work hard at what you’re doing because if you can’t work hard, you’re not going to go fast at the end of the year,” Fuller said. “We try to do the best we can to keep things going and keep things light. I find it’s the best way with kids.”
Fuller is one of the longest serving coaches in Faribault High School history with 33 years of coaching the girls team and 24 years as the pole vault coach with the track and field teams in addition to the 35 as the boys swim coach. Fuller spent most of those 33 years with the girls swim team as an assistant to Ken Hubert, who retired from coaching 2017.
Despite a combined 92 years of coaching, nothing prepared him for a pandemic. For the notoriously meticulous Fuller, devising details for the teams to follow came easily. The tougher part came when direction from national and state public health leaders shifted and getting teenagers to adhere to social distancing.
“I think it added a huge amount of stress to what he was doing,” said Charlie’s son and assistant coach with the boys team, Isaiah. “There’s a lot going into a practice, now you’re stressing out about the protocols.”
Fortunately the Fullers had each other to rely on. Isaiah also serves as head coach for the Owatonna girls swim team while little sister Bethany is an assistant for both Faribault teams. Charlie’s wife, Joy, performs many of the administrative coaching duties for Charlie. The family likely never talked as frequently as it had this past swim season as both Charlie and Isaiah tried to chart a coaching course that adhered to all the protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow athletes a near return to the normalcy of practice and competitions. Joy provided the correspondence to athletes and parents for Charlie, who is a “two-finger typer.”
“I know he’s ever-grateful,” Isaiah said. “He’ll grumble about something and say, ‘I shouldn’t have grumbled, I know Mom is just trying to help me out.’ She’s put up with him through the best and the worst of times.”
Diving in
Joy and Charlie met on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University nearly 50 years ago. Charlie came from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis to swim in Marshall while Joy came from the family farm in Faribault to pursue teaching. Together they might be the best team in the Faribault community.
“We’ve always been each other’s best friend and teammate,” Joy said.
While Charlie has coached, Joy has worked the scorer’s table at meets, maintained the best times spreadsheet for the teams, put together the end-of-the-year banquet booklet and sewed towels as send-off gifts for the seniors each year. This past year she sewed more than 300 masks, too.
Together the couple raised five children including Bethany and Isaiah and have influenced generations of Faribault athletes. Each senior swimmer receives a graduation card from the Fullers that includes a message that they’ll always cheer them on after high school.
Charlie retired in September 2020 from KPGCo. and Joy retired as an educational assistant for special education students last June so the additional free time helped ease the stress of planning a season during a pandemic.
“I think had he been working it would’ve been the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Joy said.
It seems there’s little that can keep Charlie from the pool. After graduating from Southwest Minnesota State University, Charlie couldn’t land a teaching job so the young couple returned to Faribault to help at Joy’s family farm. Joy’s family ran two farms with 72 cows and hogs on 1,200-1,500 acres. Even with two small children, Charlie worked nights as McQuay International, now Daikin Applied, and coached swimming. On the weekends he coached diving in the morning and swimming in the afternoon before finally getting to bed. Joy, meanwhile, went about chores on the farm often with a child on her back.
Even as Joy’s family lost the farms, both of which were century farms, in 1984 in the midst of the farm crisis, there was still swimming. It still remains fun for Charlie and Joy, perhaps even more now that Isaiah and Bethany help coach.
“This is a very tough sport to be in, competitive swimming,” Charlie said. “It’s a lot of work, so along with it, we try to make it as fun as possible. I’ve always said if it ceases to be fun, I’m not going to be here anymore because I could go out and do anything that I hate. Why do I need to do it here?”
Breathtakingly fun
Bethany has helped Charlie and Isaiah coach for the past five years, while Isaiah just finished his 10th season of coaching with Charlie. With four Fullers on the pool deck, the goofiness has become amplified at times.
Not only are there the 25 or so inspirational T-shirts in Charlie’s closet, there’s also a fair amount of costumes. From Fuller 1, Fuller 2, Fuller 3 shirts à la Thing 1, Thing 2 from “The Cat in the Hat” to dressing up as pirates and even wearing a kilt sewn by Joy, the Fullers will go any length to make a meet that much more fun for themselves and the kids.
“It’s added richness to our lives,” Joy said. “It’s also good for them to see how much time and effort Charlie has put into coaching.”
These days there’s a healthy dialogue when it comes to coaching. Isaiah and Charlie will often play devil’s advocate with ideas for relays. If one of the three notices something with a swimmer’s stroke, they’ll turn to each other for advice or to verify if they see the same thing.
“We know each other so well. If I ever need any help, I can ask Isaiah and my dad,” Bethany said. “Sometimes I’ll see something they won’t see.”
Bethany has tended to work with the younger swimmers since joining the coaching staff. She focuses on technique while Charlie and Isaiah focus on diving and other intricacies.
“Being family helps,” Isaiah said. “We’re not afraid to say what we mean. I’m not going to dance around the situation. The communication between the three of us is fantastic. I don’t think any of us takes it personally.”
Wading through guidelines
The 2020 swimming and diving procedures list the Fullers came up with included 28 items with instructions like, “numbered net equipment bags will be assigned to each swimmer to store a kickboard, fins, pull buoys and possible paddles they will use for the season.” Any list item that extended more than one sentence included two spaces between the first and second sentence.
The COVID-19 athlete/coach monitoring form asked yes or no questions about seven different conditions that team members had to fill out before every practice and meet after having their temperature recorded.
Competition changed drastically as girls teams in the fall competed in virtual meets, meaning the team swam in its own pool and matched times against opponents. Toward the end of the season restrictions relaxed so teams could compete in pods for the conference and section meets.
The focus remained on the kids despite the protocols and the Fullers strived to give the swimmers, especially the seniors, the best experience they could.
“We talked at length about the seniors,” Isaiah said. “We wanted to do right by them. We have some moving on. We didn’t want to cheat them.”
Faribault had an on-deck ceremony for its seniors in the fall followed by a virtual banquet while Owatonna held a senior event in the parking lot.
Swimming the wake
Bethany and Isaiah followed in Charlie’s footsteps by stepping back onto the pool deck as coaches, but they also followed Joy in pursuing careers in education in the Faribault school district. Isaiah works in special education while Bethany works as an academic specialist in the Ninth-Grade Academy.
Early COVID-19 protocols might have left the Fullers swimming in circles before the start of the season. But there was perhaps one good thing that came from the new procedures.
“I did get my husband home by 8-8:30 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m.,” Joy said.