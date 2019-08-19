Soccer players call her “Mom,” and that says a lot about Julie Bruessel, a recent recipient of the Hidden Gems Award presented by Virtues Project-Faribault.
Julie's about to retire from her role as the president of the Faribault High School boys’ soccer Booster Club, a position she’s held for the past 10 years. Three years ago, she also added the girls’ soccer team to her responsibilities.
Jim Bruessel nominated his wife for the Hidden Gem award last year, but Julie’s official surprise party took place Friday evening between games at the soccer complex south of Faribault Middle School.
The Hidden Gem program honors individuals in the community who make a difference with their work and service, even if they don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Virtues Project members surprise award recipients with small ceremonies that include speeches, gifts and cake.
“You guys have meant more to [Julie] than you could ever imagine,” Jim told a group of FHS soccer players who gathered near the field for the Hidden Gems ceremony. “What you guys do out here has kept her young as she could possibly be.”
Julie’s son, Jarrad, who attended the party, explained that his mom took over as Booster Club president during his sophomore year of high school. She only intended to stay involved in the Booster Club for the duration of Jarrad’s high school career, since only parents of active soccer players belonged to the Booster Club at the time, but instead Julie increased her involvement after her son graduated in 2012.
“It’s hard to see she’s not going to be involved anymore,” said Jarrad. “…There has never been a Booster Club president quite like her.”
Julie’s involvement with Faribault soccer players began on the field, but extended beyond that. She made sure all players kept up their grades, registered on time and respected one another. Jim commended his wife for doing an excellent job “blending the different ethnic backgrounds of the team” and communicating with the families of minority students to include them in all activities.
“Julie is an inspiration to all of us, and she is such an amazing person to know,” said Abdullahi Awil, an FHS soccer player.
Jim joked that Julie wore out two vehicles giving players rides to and from events. She took some of the players’ senior pictures and made sure to take photos in general of all players so they’d have keepsakes of their soccer memories. The Minnesota United Soccer Club even used a number of her photos in a documentary.
Julie has kept in touch with players even after they graduated. Her proudest moment, she said, was when one student called her to say he was taking his General Education Development test thanks to her inspiration. As an ordained minister, Julie even served as an officiant at two of the players’ weddings.
With tears in her eyes, Julie thanked all those who put together her surprise party as well as soccer alumni and coaches. After her retirement, she joked that she wants a goal chair reserved for her at games.
“I will miss being Booster Club president, but I will never not come to a game,” said Julie. “… I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids.”