Amid concerns that more than 1,000 rape test kits have been destroyed without testing, a bipartisan pair of state legislators have introduced a new legislation to require a more careful approach.
Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, and Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake, introduced their bill to require law enforcement to test every rape kit unless the survivor has not given them permission to do so on Feb 11, the first day of the session. By Tuesday, the bill had already secured unanimous approval of the Minnesota House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform committee and secured more than 20 co-sponsors from both parties. Among those co-sponsors is O'Neill's brother, Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault.
Moller, a former prosecutor, entered the legislature just last year, but she's already partnered with O'Neill on several bills to help survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She said that too often, police neglect to test rape kits even when valuable information may be available.
"Often times, police don't test the rape kit because if a defendant said a sexual act occurred, it was consensual you’ll find DNA," Moller said. "However, a rape kit could provide other corroboration of what a victim says is a non consensual sexual act."
Under the new law, law enforcement would be required to not only test the kits, but store them for more than two years after collection. The bill’s defenders maintain that by ensuring information found in the rape kit is collected and organized, it could help to expose serial rapists.
The issue came to the forefront amid an investigation by Twin Cities-based TV outlet KARE 11 into the state’s rape kit test backlog. KARE 11’s investigation concluded that in many cases, law enforcement were too quick to destroy the kits.
Among the police departments included in KARE 11’s reporting was Faribault's. Chief Andy Bolen insisted that his department has always followed state guidelines and kept the kits until legal action is no longer tenable.
That may include cases where a kit is submitted anonymously, where the county attorney decides to dismiss or drop the case, or where the department decides the allegations are unfounded. Under those scenarios, the kit may or may not have been tested.
“We don’t take these situations lightly, we always want to look out for their victims,” said Bohlen.
So long as evidence is collected and maintained, there’s no statute of limitations on sexual assault cases. However, once a rape kit is destroyed, regardless of whether it was tested, a case must be tried within three to nine years after it was reported.
The state has a significant backlog of rape test kits. While it recently received $2 million in funding from the Federal Department of Justice, those funds will be used to test kits that have been stored since 2015.
Duluth, which has been a leader in addressing the domestic violence issue for decades, was the first city in Minnesota to report testing all of its rape kits from 2015. That effort led to several high profile arrests and convictions of alleged sexual abusers.
Rice County might not have the “Duluth Model,” built around Duluth’s intricate system of Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs which is designed to root out and address the causes of abuse. What it has instead is the HOPE Center.
Founded in 1995, the HOPE Center is a Faribault-based nonprofit designed to provide help for survivors of domestic abuse. Its name is an acronym which defines its mission: healing, outreach, prevention, education.
The HOPE Center’s Board includes Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn and Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson, and the organization works closely with local law enforcement to help ensure that survivors of domestic abuse can get the help they need.
While noting the complex and personal nature of decisions that must be made around domestic violence and sexual assault, HOPE Center Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher defended the policies of local police, saying that her organization has worked closely with them to hone their approach.
“There are certain instances where that does make sense (to destroy the kit),” she said. “Often with these things the situation is nuanced, and we try to provide care for each survivor and what their needs are.”
However, Staab-Absher said that the kind of cooperation that exists in Rice County is lacking in many other places. In order to ensure justice for victims regardless of their zip code, she said uniform laws and additional funding are needed.
The Public Safety Committee passed three other important bills for survivors on Tuesday. If passed, those bills would require that allegations of sexual misconduct by peace officers be thoroughly investigated, increase penalties for human traffickers, and fund rehab for survivors of domestic assault and/or violence.