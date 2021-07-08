What were once empty spaces in Faribo West Mall are now home to three special education programs, a collaboration of four area school districts.
The move brings the programs together under one roof — SUN (Students With Unique Needs), STEP (Secondary Transition Education Program) and ALEX (Alexander Learning Academy Program) — and provides additional space, with the flexibility to transition between program areas as enrollment fluctuates. The programs were previously housed separately in Faribault and Northfield.
Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative is a collaborative initiative of Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna public schools. It provides specialized programming for students on the autism spectrum, those with emotional/behavioral disorders and others who need additional support not offered in a traditional academic setting.
Partnering school districts approved the consolidation in spring 2020. Fall programming is slated to begin Aug. 30.
The new space includes areas specific to each of the three programs, designed for the services CVSEC provides to about 80 to 90 students each year.
Along with being able to design the new spaces for the services CVSEC provides, school officials pointed out other benefits with the consolidation.
As a member school district and one of the founding members (along with Faribault Public Schools), Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said they are very pleased with the growth and development of CVSEC, and leadership from CVSEC Executive Director Sarah McGuire. Especially since not all school districts within CVSEC have enough qualifying students to justify starting their own program, Hillman says there is significant value in collaborating and making sure students get the services they need.
Hillmann describes the move as part of the natural outgrowth of the development of CVSEC, and having all programming in one location with allow for more efficient program delivery. He also believes it will provide an opportunity for staff unity, as opposed to being in three different locations. It will also be more cost effective for member districts.
Director McGuire says districts pay a certain portion of the lease costs based on their enrollment. Since they were previously leasing three different buildings, McGuire says the cost has dropped overall and each has a share in the savings. Instead of each building having its own administration and support staff, the consolidation eliminates duplication of services. Estimates last spring revealed $150,000 in savings annually for the Faribault School District.
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad agreed that pulling all programs under one roof will prove to be more efficient and cost effective. The new location of the facility is also a benefit, as it’s right off I-35 in Faribault, making it very convenient from each town.
Elstad said the Owatonna School District remains pleased with the services CVSEC provides students with, and he looks forward to the continued collaboration.
Unique spaces
The STEP program serves students who have completed four years in their respective high school and need more work on life skills. McGuire, CVSEC director, says students have access to spaces like a commons area for presentations, meals and spending time together like other 18-21 year-olds would.
These students also spend time on work sites learning additional job skills. Along with common classrooms, the area designed for students in STEP also includes a mock apartment area to work on skills like cooking, preparing, planning and budgeting for meals in the kitchen, bed making in the living room area on a pull-out-couch, and folding and sorting laundry in the laundry area.
Social workers, community providers and/or parents looking to enter the new facility can only enter through the indoor mall entrance. The main office features a secure entrance where visitors have to check in before entering the building. Conference rooms are also another new addition, which McGuire says weren’t available in other buildings.
CVSEC leased another part of the mall, though its not directly attached to the main space. Across the mall is the Practical Assessment Exploration Systems lab, primarily accessed by those in the STEP program. In this lab, educational assistant Jocelyn Scheiber says, students can work on consumer service, computer technology, business marketing, construction/industrial and processing production.
Anne Klawiter describes the space as a laboratory where students can explore their aptitude and their interests in certain industries. They take out a specific task box, for example a box in construction/industrial may include hammering a nail into a piece of wood. Through this lab, students are able to get a sense of what industries they might like to move into or what areas they’d like to avoid. A standardized scoring system is used to keep track of their soft skills and measure their ability to be a good citizen beyond the technical skills.
The ALEX program serves about 40 to 50 K-12 students with significant behavioral and emotional needs per year. Students in this program will have access to pods, classrooms, breakout rooms, along with an art room where art teacher Carolyn Heartwell teaches a trauma informed choice-based art program. McGuire says students really enjoy that particular program.
Other features include gyms and an enclosed outdoor area for students to enjoy. Students in the ALEX program are also provided access to mental health professionals, through CTSS (Children’s Therapeutic Supports and Services). McGuire finds that service vital for students, especially while coming out of the pandemic.
Students with unique needs in the SUN program are in the K-21 age group. Those students have very specific needs only met in small, individualized program space. Since the students served in this program are very unique, McGuire says their classrooms look different than others.
McGuire added CVSEC does a phenomenal job serving students who have significant individual needs and looks forward to seeing the programs grow and knowing that each year they’ll be able to serve students better than the year before.
“We’re very proud of what we do here and we’re excited to serve our students in such a great space,” she said.