Rice County Veterans Service Officer Tracy McBroom, left, stands alongside Deb Malmanger, Veterans Services administrative assistant, and county Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick just moments after taking delivery of the county's first hybrid vehicle. The seven-passenger Toyota Sienna replaces a 2013 van that had more than 160,000 miles on it. The van is mainly used to take area veterans to and from the Veterans Medical Center in Minneapolis. (Suzanne Rook/Faribault Daily News)
Rice County Veterans Service Officer Tracy McBroom gets her first look at the county's first hybrid vehicle, a van that her office will use to transport veterans, often to the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. (Suzanne Rook/Faribault Daily News)

