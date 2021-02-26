Faribault’s City Council moved ahead this week with its marquee infrastructure project of 2021, awarding a contract to replace the structurally deficient Second Avenue bridge over Division Street and make related improvements.
The project will shut down a key city thoroughfare for much of the summer. Because both Second Avenue and Division are important routes for school transportation, a commitment to limiting the shutdown to the summer was included in the contract. Along with the bridge, the two blocks of Division Street on each side of the Second Avenue underpass will be reconstructed. When it’s complete, the roadway under the bridge will be significantly lower, enabling taller vehicles to pass underneath.
Mayor Kevin Voracek asked City Engineer Mark DuChene if the newly constructed bridge will offer a wider underpass for motorists. Duchene said that the difference won’t be dramatic, although the absence of the center beam will provide a bit of extra space.
The $2.7 million contract was awarded to the low bidder, Redstone Construction Co. from Mora in northern Minnesota. Redstone’s figure comes in roughly $250,000 above the engineer’s estimate, but far below the $3.5 million budgeted for the project.
In addition to construction costs, the city will outsource some inspections to engineering firm Kimley Horn, as city staff do not have the qualifications to complete all the necessary inspections. Kimley Horn will be available on an on-call basis and billed hourly, with compensation capped at $59,000.
Redstone was one of three companies to submit a bid for the project, along with S.M. Hentges and Sons of Jordan and Heselton Construction of Faribault. Even though Hestleton was the hometown firm, its bid came in nearly twice as high as Redstone’s.
According to DuChene’s calculations, the project will be funded roughly half by federal dollars through the Bridge Replacement Off System program, and half through the city’s Municipal State Aid Account.
Smaller amounts of funding are also available through state bridge bonds and the city’s own Water Utility and Sanitary Sewer Funds, which can be used to fund related water and sanitary sewer replacements in the area.
The project builds on efforts to improve an adjacent piece of Division Street, directly to the east. That project was approved last year for roughly $1.5 million, which also included the reconstruction and expansion of the Library/Community Center parking lot.
City Administrator Tim Murray said that the current bridge is relatively young, particularly when compared to some nearby pieces of Division Street. One block in front of the library lasted nearly a century without a full reconstruction.
However, the bridge has deteriorated significantly in recent years and is now considered structurally deficient. Murray said that the faster than expected deterioration of the current bridge is attributable at least in part to the method of construction.