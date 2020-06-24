In 1895, a community member named Mrs. William Lynch drew, from memory, a map of where Native Americans lived in Faribault following the Dakota Conflict of 1862.
The map, which the Rice County Historical Society acquired in 1941, tells a unique story of Native Americans’ settlement on Alexander Faribault’s land following the largest mass execution in U.S. history. The approximate location captured in the map drawing is believed to be near the River Bend Nature Center and along Dairy Lane.
After learning about the historic significance of the area near the Dairy Lane telecommunication towers, the Heritage Preservation Commission developed the idea to install a Native American memorial or marker near the site. The commission has invited Sue Garwood, executive director of RCHS, to share her input at the next HPC meeting, which is 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.
“The map and narrative caught the attention of the HPC and we thought it would be a good idea to recognize the history of that area,” said Kim Clausen, the city's community development coordinator.
The project is in the preliminary stages, said Clausen. The commission wants to gather input from various stakeholders, including Native Americans with history in Faribault, to determine the form of the memorial. Landowners would also need to approve the project. Clausen said the HPC may apply for state Legacy funding and find other ways to raise money for the memorial, which would likely be installed in 2021 at the earliest.
The commission doesn’t normally review projects outside the downtown district, said Clausen, but the planned Native American memorial is an exception due to its connection to Faribault history.
“I think it's a really neat idea,” said Garwood of the memorial proposal. “It’s part of the story we at the Rice County Historical Society tell, but it would be really wonderful to be marked in an official capacity … It would be neat to be able to find another way to continue that sharing of history.”
While many Minnesota settlers wanted the Dakota to leave the state after the Dakota Conflict, Garwood said Faribault's Bishop Henry Whipple wanted to protect the Native Americans who worked hard to save and protect settlers. City founder Faribault then donated his land, where many Native Americans built log cabins for homes and worked in Faribault’s mills. Faribault helped pay for the Native Americans’ education and clothing.
Native Americans lived in Faribault for a number of years, said Garwood, but over time the numbers dwindled. Even though these Native Americans on Faribault’s land weren’t banished from the state, they left to be with their families. They sold their property, which they came to own, and collectively bought land that is now the Lower Sioux Agency in Morton, Minnesota.
According to Garwood, many at the Lower Sioux Agency refer to themselves as “Faribault Indians.”
Mural in the making
One project the HPC already approved is a three-sided mural local artist Jeff Jarvis will soon begin painting on the Upper East Side building at 213 Central Avenue.
Jarvis presented an updated design idea to the commission Monday. He initially shared three design options with it June 15. The design the HPC approved features a painting of a giant zipper that appears to expose a hidden layer of a purple skyline against a yellow background.
In his updated design, Jarvis added zipper details to run vertically along the corners of the building. He also added Italianate style windows to paint on the north and south walls.
After Jarvis receives a public art permit from the City Council, he plans to start working on the mural in July. Until then, cleaning the building and preparing it for paint will become his priority. He expects to complete the project by August.