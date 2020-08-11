Faribault Public School officials ask all district parents to connect with them through the Campus Parent Portal between now and Saturday to update 2020-21 educational choices. That will help them finalize staffing plans and building configurations for this fall.
Once you're logged in to Campus Parent Portal, click on the More link, then on Online Registration, and Existing Student to get started.
Parents are asked to commit to a chosen learning model for the first semester.
Parents who don't connect with the district will receive a phone call from a representative from their child's school.
Any Faribault Public Schools parent without a portal account should email portalhelp@faribault.12.mn.us or contact your school office to sign up.