The sounds and sights of fall are in the air, with leaves changing colors and farmers busy in the fields harvesting their crops.
There are numerous opportunities for fun, family fun right in the Faribault area, whether you prefer eating or slinging applies and carving pumpkins or baking them into pie.
The Faribault Farmers Market continues from 7 a.m. to noon for just two more Saturdays in the month of October.
Russ and Donna Bauer have coordinated the market annually for about 25 years, and have come to enjoy interacting with appreciative customers.
"As we get toward the end of the season, they say 'We'll miss you.' There's so many customers that are appreciative of all of us I think," said Donna Bauer.
Though some vendors have already finished their season for the year since their produce is gone, Bauer says there are quite a few vendors that still have festive fall-themed produce like pumpkins, gourds and squash.
While the unusual growing season presented some challenges for vendors not being able to have all products available or having products ripening much later than usual, overall, Bauer says they've had a good season. Along with the pumpkins, squash and gourds, other vendors still participating in the market for the remainder of the season include bakers and crafters.
The Bronk family offers hand-painted pumpkins at the marke, and an assortment of other goodies. Mike Johnston of River View Veggies in Faribault participates in the market to sell pumpkins and squash, and also has a pumpkin patch where attendees can pick their own pumpkins south of town.
Fall themed activities
While local orchards like Apple Creek and Trumps also have pumpkins available, they also offer other fall favorites including caramel apples, apple cider, honey and much more.
West of Faribault near Roberds Lake, is an opportunity for wagon rides, a corn maze and apple slinging at Apple Creek Orchard.
Kevin and Tami Theis recently bought the land and business from Dan Abelman, who purchased the orchard in 1997.
Tami says the wagon rides are available on the weekends, and the Halloween-themed corn maze and apple slinging are open daily during store hours. The wagon ride allows riders to get a close up view of the orchard, since pick-your-own opportunities are unavailable.
In addition to the entertainment, the orchard sells pumpkins, local honeys and syrups, caramel apples and dips, and features a boutique store complete with fall decor. There are also props and decorated spots set up for photo taking. Tami says the children particularly enjoy taking a photo and/or sitting on the 7-foot-white unicorn that doubles as a bench, named Hank.
When talking about buying the orchard from Ableman, Tami said her and her husband wanted to have a lot of activities going on.
"My husband and I love fall," said Tami. "It's fun to watch families have a good time. We want it to be a very family oriented, safe place for children."
Along with welcoming families to the orchard, Tami says they've also hosted classes for field trips from schools in Medford, Northfield and Faribault. As a former preschool teacher, Tami particularly enjoys being around students again.
The orchard will close for the season on Dec. 23, but first Tami plans to convert the store to Christmas in November. Plans are already underway to host a Santa meet and greet Dec. 11, set up craft centers and build an event center.
Tami said they'd also like to bring food options to the orchard, like homemade pizzas, food trucks, donuts and cider.
Heading toward the east of town is Trumps Orchard, which has operated since 1954. Today, Trumps Orchard website states it operates with approximately 75 acres that contain 19 different varieties of apple trees, including apples that are said to be the future of Minnesota fruit - Honeycrisp, SweeTango, and Zestar apples.
Around 65% of Trumps' apples get shipped to sell at different grocery stores, and the rest are sold on site fresh off the tree.
Owned and operated by Todd and Joyce Trump (second generation) and Scott and Chrissy Trump (third generation), the orchard is open August through December. Starting at the end of September into October, the orchard allows visitors to pick their own apples right off the trees.
During harvest season, Trumps Orchard offers a wide variety of favorites like Minnesota-made Abdallah candies, honey, homemade caramel apple crisp, homemade pies, hand dipped caramel apples and fresh squeezed cider, among others.
Photo opportunities are also available in the apple orchard, while picking out the perfect pumpkin or using the wooded photo prop out front.