In a rare balancing act between public safety and public health, two area counties have released nine low-risk detainees from its jails in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“At this point, the only people who have been released are people who were allowed to get out during the day anyway to go to work and those with other low level, non-violent offenses,” said Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh.
As of Monday, five inmates who were serving work-release sentences had their time furloughed until the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside, as well as one inmate who had a low-level drug charge and an additional inmate who had been sent to treatment and couldn’t be accepted by the facility, also due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“If people are showing up with very low-level warrants such as a traffic violation or misdemeanor theft, we are having judges quash those warrants and giving them a new court date,” McIntosh added. “We really think it’s the movement in and out of the facility that is the most risky right now, so we are trying to limit any entry to jail. It’s the best we have come up with right now, and the plan may have to change in the future.”
The discussion of keeping more people out of jails, which could be a prime breeding ground for the spread of the novel coronavirus, has circulated throughout Minnesota for the last week as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The state Public Defender’s Office has called for early release of non-violent offenders since the weekend, adding that two jails in southern Minnesota have each had one inmate with a confirmed case of the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections suspended visitors at its facilities last week, while local jails have also been banning face-to-face visits.
“We are basically on total lockdown,” said Mitch Overn, the Le Sueur County Jail administrator. “We have stopped work release and any programs coming into the jail. There is nobody coming in to this facility and we aren’t accepting any inmates from other facilities unless that have been incarcerated for a minimum of 14 days, but we are trying to go up to 21 days for that.”
Overn, who has worked in jails for more than 20 years, said they are taking full advantage of their eight-cell facility by spreading everyone out and implementing the social distancing.
“We are trying to keep our square footage per inmate rather high,” Overn said. The county has also released two minimum security, non-violent inmates, as well, and is trying to prevent additional low level, non-violent inmates from being booked.
“Our lesser offenses, such as driving after suspension, we’re not bringing them to jail and are instead giving them their summons at the scene,” Overn explained. “In the case of a first-time DWI, instead of bringing them in we are finding a sober person to take them home – which isn’t completely out of the ordinary.”
Overn added that every new arrest that is made and needs to be brought in to the jail follows a screening process, including a two-page questionnaire that is asked by both the arresting officer and the jail staff.
Keeping a distance
Rice County is going through similar motions in an effort to keep not only their detainees but their jail staff safe and healthy.
“When they come into the jail we check them for symptoms, and based on what we find if they meet the criteria of potential risk or are showing symptoms we put them in an area away from the general population,” said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. “We are looking at our jails I think similar to how the Department of Health is looking at the care facilities – you have people in close proximity and you have staff working with them. You don’t want this to spread throughout your facility or infect your staff.”
In an effort to help keep the staff safe, the jail personnel has access to N95 masks – which effectively protects the wearer from airborne particles and liquid – as well as their other personal protection equipment such as gloves and eyewear that they always have on hand. Staff is also instructed to follow stringent guidelines to help prevent any cross contamination.
“I am very proud of our staff,” Dunn said. “The jail staff have been very patient and understanding with us, as well as our patrol and investigation personnel. We have to continue to provide public safety, but we want to keep ourselves safe, too.”
Rice County has not released any low level, non-violent inmates, but the Sheriff's Office is working with the county attorneys to see whether anyone can have be furloughed or released early, depending on the time already served.
“It’s a very limited amount of people we can do that with,” Dunn added. “We want to make sure we are not allowing our dangerous offenders out there who are going to recommit or possibly harm others or themselves. We haven’t released anyone yet, but we are going through the process with the courts to file the proper motions and are working with the attorneys of the detainees.”
Another important measure that could greatly lessen the chance of COVID-19 exposure to the jail is the implementation of ITV in lieu of in-person court appearances. Dunn, president of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, said he's long advocated for the video system as a way to save taxpayer dollars over transporting prisoners jailed in another county. Today, it could make a huge impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“If we continue to see an increase [in COVID-19], I think we might have to look at possibly implementing ITV and work with our IT department to see how we can make this happen,” Dunn said.
The Minnesota Supreme Court recently issued an order that relaxed the requirements for conducting hearing by video.
“We have a number of people who need to be seen and that could be done by video,” McIntosh explained, saying that this will help limit COVID-19 exposure for both the jails and the courthouse staff. “We also have a secure area where a defendant can speak with their attorney through glass. If we do have to transfer people to the courthouse, we will do each inmate separately so we aren’t packing multiple people in one vehicle.
“We’re trying to protect the well-being of the jail staff, the inmates, the courthouse staff, and my staff,” he added. “We’re doing the best we can with the understanding that nothing is 100% right now.”
McIntosh added that unless things were to take a “grave turn for the worse” he anticipates that the court operations will continue to proceed, though they are currently only hearing the high-priority cases in an effort to limit traffic in and out of the courthouse. The Minnesota Judicial Council released a statement last week stating that courts will remain open, but will exercise a limited court service case priorities list for high- and super-high priority cases for the time being. Other cases will be suspended for two weeks.
“The constitution clearly states that we must provide access to justice, and we don’t want to deny anyone their constitutional rights,” said Robin Hoesely, court administrator for Steele County. “We have been busy contacting people to let them know the status of their hearings, we have lots of inquiries from parties wondering about their cases, and we always have word to do on cases and documents being filed.”
The Minnesota Judicial Branch released a statement on Tuesday discouraging the public from making any non-essential visits to court facilities. In an effort to limit that, the court system put a temporary stop on late penalties, collections referrals, and drivers’ license suspensions effective March 16 for 30 days.
Dunn announced Wednesday that he will be limiting the Rice County Courthouse, restricting the access just for people that have a court case, to witnesses, and to those testifying in a case to help limit the exposure coming in to the facility.
Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Steele County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Le Sueur County declared a State of Emergency earlier in the day.