Even as winter approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Corks & Pints owner David Hvistendahl is developing short- and long-term plans that will enable him to grow his tap room/wine bar.
Hvistendahl, a Northfield attorney, bought the former Peterson Art Furniture building in 1996 with the goal of transforming the historic building complex in downtown Faribault into an entertainment complex.
The building was built in 1886 for the Faribault Furniture Co. One warehouse was added in 1906 and another in 1913, along with a lumber room and kiln. In 1954, a one-story concrete block addition was added. In 1961, the furniture factory closed and was sold to the Nielsen Millwork Co., now known as Foldcraft, which was there for six years. Before Hvistendahl bought the building it had other tenants, including Cannon Engineering and Northland Plastics.
Since 2018, Hvistendahl’s son Jake has owned and operated 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers in the space alongside business partners Rob Kruchoski and Pat Jacobs. Initially, 10,000 Drops sat across from F-Town Brewery.
F-Town’s apparent success helped to convince Kruchoski, Jacobs and Jake Hvistendahl that their business plan could work in the building. However, F-Town closed at the end of 2018 after years of financial troubles and was liquidated to pay off debt. Before F-Town shut its doors, Hvistendahl was drawing up plans to open up the beer and wine bar in its place. Hvistendahl believed that a beer and wine bar, even if smaller than F-Town, would complement 10,000 Drops’s offerings.
Corks and Pints opened up February 2019, with a focus on providing Minnesota craft beer and wine, food trucks and live music. Its hours are identical to 10,000 Drops’s next door, and the businesses are connected through a separate room and outdoor patio.
Just a little over a year later, the COVID-19 pandemic would bring an abrupt — if temporary halt — to the businesses. Now they’re back, but only with the state’s social distancing, masking and capacity requirements in place.
Even with the setback, Hvistendahl is continuing to plan for a future where the business will continue to grow. Earlier this year, he reached out to Faribault Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen regarding his long-term plans. Hvistendahl’s buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which will enable them to access Historic Preservation tax credits. However, as they are not part of the city’s downtown district, review by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission is not required.
Nonetheless, Hvistendahl invited the HPC for a tour of the complex Monday night, highlighting areas that could potentially be renovated. For now, he says he doesn’t plan on proceeding with any indoor renovations so long as COVID remains a factor.
“You’ve got to make sure each part of the business is busy and paying for itself,” he said. “And the big uncertainty coming out of COVID, is whether people will come back.”
If the business does come back stronger than before, Hvistendahl’s first aspiration would be to utilize a large room currently located behind Corks and Pints. That area includes a 40-foot cooler left behind by F-Town that could potentially provide hundreds of beers on tap.
“It’s a really nice thing to have,” he said.
Hvistendahl also showed the HPC a large area upstairs currently used for storage that could also be transformed into a ballroom. Hvistendahl referred to that idea as “the big project,” big enough that applying for Historic Preservation tax credits would make sense.
In the short term, Hvistendahl will work to acquire funds for basic building maintenance, enabling him to replace old, non-energy efficient windows. Such funding is available under the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation and Exterior Improvement program.
Hvistendahl also hopes to keep the show going when it comes to outdoor seating — even during the Minnesota winter. To do that, he’s planning on installing a large natural gas heating tube on the side of the building and heating barrels on the patio.
While it won’t be open this year, Hvistendahl is also working to install a patio on the First Ave building, in a small, mostly enclosed area behind the concrete building that he rents out to Mighty Fine! Coffee.
Once it’s open next spring, Hvistendahl said the small area would include a stage, ideal for solo acts. As the building’s roof system funnels water into the area, it will also include an eye-pleasing fountain, an idea Hvistendahl credited to City Councilor Janna Viscomi.
The courtyard area will be notably smaller than the front patio, though doors will be installed to easily link it to the rest of Corks and Pints. Hvistendahl said that creating gatherings spaces of all sizes and shapes is key to his long-term vision.
“We want to be able to accommodate a lot of different sized events,” he said.