If there are two Faribault High School students to talk to about the stock market, Myles Munoz and Jackson Warmington are at the top of the list.
Out of 1,201 teams competing in DECA chapters throughout the midwest and Manitoba, Canada, Munoz and Warmington placed 16th in the Stock Market Game held from mid-September to mid-December 2020.
By finishing in the top 25 in one of the four DECA regions, the two juniors earned the right to compete in the 2021 International Career Development Conference (ICDC) at the end of April.
Teams of up to three participants in the Stock Market Game each receive $100,000 in virtual cash and need to hold a minimum value of $10,000 in each of the three asset classes — stocks, bonds and mutual funds — throughout the contest period.
“We feel you’ll make more money off of stocks than mutual funds and bonds, but there is more risk involved,” Munoz said.
Because the game lasts only four months, FHS DECA Advisor Jared Kegler said participants need to take bigger risks by jumping into stocks in order to be successful.
“I qualified solely off of Tesla, and since we knew Apple stocks were always going to go up, we put some in that, too,” Warmington said. “We put about $40,000 in Tesla because everyone was talking about that going up.”
Last year they competed on separate teams, and Munoz remembers Warmington qualified for ICDC by buying Tesla, which went up 40% during the game duration. This year, the increase was closer to 50%.
“After the market closed, Tesla shot up an insane amount after the game,” Munoz said. “It would have been up a lot more if we went until July.”
Munoz improved his game exponentially since last year, when he placed in the top 200 in the Stock Market Game. He credits a trip to New York, where he visited Wall Street with his parents, and the use of a custodial account, to the progress he made. While he can’t trade stocks until he turns 18, he invests his income into the custodial account, which his parents control.
After joining DECA as a freshman, Munoz took a personal finance class with Kegler as a sophomore. Around that time, he said he started looking into stocks as part of the class and on his own.
Kegler explained that his personal finance class typically competes in the Best Prep Stock Market game. In 2012, FHS was the game's state champion. FHS didn’t see any more major successes in stock market games until Warmington competed for the first time last year.
Warmington qualified for ICDC with a higher ranking last year when he placed seventh in the region. But to Warmington’s credit, Kegler said over 200 additional teams since last year made for a tougher contest. Needing something to do during COVID-19 may have given more students an incentive to join DECA, he said.
A desire to compete in the Stock Market Game inspired Warmington to join DECA as a sophomore. He called himself “a really competitive guy,” particularly when it comes to stocks.
“I spent day and night up until 1 a.m. talking about stocks, looking at stocks; that’s about all I did for about three months and just playing games through individual markets … ” Warmington said. “Stock markets are everywhere.”
Munoz added the two of them play virtual games that give them a similar skill set to investing in the stock market.
If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Kegler said ICDC would have been held in Anaheim, California. Instead, Warmington and Munoz will write a 10-page paper on their portfolio and the strategies they applied in the Stock Market Game. Judges will evaluate the papers according to the writer's knowledge of stocks and bonds and their reasons for choosing to invest in Tesla, Apple and Microsoft.
“It’s definitely not the excitement of going to Anaheim, but a good learning experience for next year,” Kegler said.
Added Munoz: “We hope to qualify again next year.”