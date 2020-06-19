On Wednesday, small groups of all ages gathered in Central Park to create works of art using a unique art technique inspired by well known artist Jackson Pollock — action painting.
Acrylic paint was poured into spray bottles, glue bottles and other types of bottles that could allow attendees to easily disperse the paint onto their paper. Attendees also splattered paint onto their papers using paint brushes to add a different flair to their work.
This Art in the Park event was hosted by the Paradise Center for the Arts. See paradisecenterforthearts.org for more information on upcoming outdoor activities.