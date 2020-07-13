Arts can heal, connect, and serve as an escape when the going gets tough.
The Paradise Center of the Arts usually offers a space for a variety of artistic outlets, but the coronavirus pandemic imposed some challenges in that regard for a few months. Recently, however, the PCA has gradually reopened so patrons can take classes and view galleries.
Julie Fakler, operations manager of the Paradise Center for the Arts, resumed her signature Paint a Portrait of Your Pet class for one May session and planned another for Tuesday afternoon with two participants.
“We’re just trying to make sure everyone is social distancing and disinfecting and everybody is comfortable,” Fakler said. “We’re also keeping the classes at smaller numbers.”
Right now, Fakler said 10 is the typical maximum capacity for classes at PCA, including the teacher and any assistants. However, classes haven’t surpassed that number since resuming in person. Fakler suspects participants are still leery of taking classes in a public setting because even popular classes haven’t drawn in the usual crowds.
PCA instructor Diane Lockerby hosted a Throwing on the Wheel pottery class indoors last week with three participants, Fakler said, and she also hosted an outdoor raku firing class in May. To reduce the chance of spreading sickness, Fakler said a couple PCA classes have been hosted outdoors.
A number of other classes, listed online at paradisecenterforthearts.org/classes, require two to four participants to resume, depending on the class. A leather wrap chevron bracelet class and an intro to knitting class are a couple “up in the air” sessions for now, but that could change with just a couple registrations.
In August, more online classes will become available through PCA. Instructor Kate Langlais will offer a portrait painting class for children 12 and older from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and two more classes Aug. 22.
Painting class participants normally use the materials instructors bring to the sessions, but for some of the online classes, participants may receive brushes and supplies to keep.
“We don’t want people to have to go out and buy a ton of supplies,” Fakler said. “Sometimes that’s the deal breaker.”
For those who prefer admiring art to making their own, the PCA is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for gallery viewings.
A number of spring art galleries were closed in the spring due to the pandemic, and others have been postponed. Currently, featured artists include Lynette Yencho and Shawn Bagley, Elizabeth Wright, Janell Hammer, Tami Resler and Dianne Lockerby until July 25.
Artist Kate Langais received a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council grant for her show, which will feature portraits of immigrants. Her paintings will be displayed in the Carlander Family Gallery from July 27 to Sept. 12 with an open house reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 31.
The Paradise Center recently closed its gift shop, which creates more space to highlight a couple artists at a time. That will allow for more popup shops and popup galleries in the future, and more opportunities for artists to showcase their work, Fakler said.
The Paradise Center also released a number of calls for artists — one for the annual fall Healing Arts Gallery, another for a Halloween show, and a third for conjunction with the Holly Days Sale in November and December.
Currently, 69 is the maximum capacity at PCA throughout the entire building. Fakler said she usually sees no more than 10 people in the galleries and lobby at a time. Wearing masks isn’t required but strongly encouraged, and she said most viewers do wear them.
As for live performances in the auditorium, like shows and concerts, Fakler said the Paradise Center has acquired livestreaming equipment to make entertainment accessible for internet viewing. She isn’t yet sure when the live streaming will begin, but the project is a work in progress.
Some performances have been postponed, and some are tentative. Fakler said her job entails “scheduling things so we can reschedule.” The “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” theater camp for children was moved to late October with a performance scheduled for early November. Traveling performers, like musicians, have expressed interest in the livestream option.
To make ends meet during its closure, the PCA received funding from Rice County, a grant from the Faribault Foundation to do Art in the Park, and acquired donations from the live Facebook event “Paradise Sings at 6.”
“We have been very lucky that our community has been so generous and given us donations also,” Fakler said. “We are constantly looking for grants to apply for, and there are some we’re applying for. And any support from the community has been very appreciated.”