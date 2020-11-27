When Faribault resident Kelley Watts read on Facebook that Faribault doesn’t have a holiday lights contest, her first question was, “Why not?”
As an employee of Faribault Community Co-op Oil Association, supporting the local community is important to Watts. And as the holidays draw nearer, she also enjoys driving around town with her family to look at the bright and colorful lights illuminating the neighborhoods.
Watts decided to take matters into her own hands by inviting local friends to form a committee and move ahead with the first ever Faribault FaLaLa Lighting Contest. Anyone with a 55021 zip code is eligible to enter.
“With other things being cancelled, this is one way to get people together as families to go out and look at lights together,” Watts said. I’m also part of the Keller family with lights out near Nerstrand, so it’s been a tradition since I was a baby.”
The Kellers are well known throughout the area for their annual light display, which has run for about 50 years on 190th Street E.
The best part about the contest, said Watts, is that there is no criteria in regard to decorating. Residents might string just one strand of lights on their homes or cover their whole property with decorations and lawn ornaments.
Watts asks that those who want to participate in the contest by sending their name, address and entry photo to falalalights@gmail.com as soon as possible before Dec. 8, when the contest starts.
Homes do not need to be fully decorated by Dec. 8, but in order to be featured on the map, Watts needs to know which addresses to mark. The completed map will be posted on the Faribault FaLaLa Lighting Contest Facebook page, or individuals can send a request for a map at the email above.
The judging is scheduled for Dec. 22, and the first-, second- and third-place winners will receive their prizes on their doorsteps the next day. The winners will also be announced on the Faribault FaLaLa Lighting Contest Facebook event page.
Gift packages will include gas cards and other goodies from local businesses. Watts plans to assemble the gift baskets next week and welcomes more gift submissions from local businesses. Those interested can contact her at the email provided.
“I have gotten a lot of interest,” Watts said. “A lot of people responded positively on the Facebook post.”