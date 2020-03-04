Job title: Latino cultural liaison
Other roles: Family engagement facilitator
Education experience: Early Childhood Development/credits. Certificates of participation in various workshops and training sessions. Diversity/ Multicultural Award and recognition.
Years with the district: 19 years
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
I enjoy traveling, (Texas), gardening, spending time with grandchildren, family and friends.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
I traveled to Guatemala on a Mission trip with a group of parishioners from my church.
Why did you decide to pursue a career as an interpreter/translator?
Faribault Public School gave me the opportunity in 2000 to continue doing what I like the most, by being that bridge of communication and the outreach for participation of the families, for the benefit of their student learning and success.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
What I enjoy the most about my job is being able to assist our students in their native language (Spanish), assist them with interpreting or translation. Assuring the student we (school) will do everything in our possibilities to assist them.
Share a fun project you've been a part of. What made it memorable for you?
I enjoy getting involved in different projects and field trips that our school puts together. Seeing our students/parents take participation on these field trips makes it fun and memorable every time, for some of our students it could be their first and only opportunity they will encounter and inviting parents to chaperone also makes it memorable for them and their student. One example is going skiing, many of our minority students had never experienced skiing or snowboarding, and when this opportunity comes, we encourage our students to take advantage of this opportunity, to enjoy and have fun!
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
I’m so grateful for the opportunity and trust that Faribault Public Schools has given me for the last nineteen years which I’ve enjoyed and cherish each one of them, Faribault Falcons staff is so kind and welcoming.