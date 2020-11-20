From paintings, drawings, dish cloths, polymer clay earrings, fused glass pieces, functional and non-functional clay pieces, mittens made from recycled materials, woven baskets, hats and jewelry — an array of items are now available at the Paradise Center for the Arts Holly Days Sale this year.
The sale opened Thursday and runs through Dec. 19. Though this year’s opening night differed from previous years due to the pandemic and the associated restrictions, the two galleries still feature handmade and affordable Christmas gifts for all ages.
The Holly Days Sale, which has been a staple at the Paradise for the last five years, is filled with art and crafts from local artists.
Julie Fakler, director of operations, who has various paintings and clay pieces in the sale, said usually her favorite part of the sale is getting everyone together.
“It’s a good variety,” said Fakler of this year’s ale. “It’s really nice shopping, with homemade, one-of-a-kind items that are very affordable. Some items are also reused and recycled.”
A majority of the work is from artists who are arts center members. Some staff members, including Fakler and Jennifer Kluzak, PCA’s finance assistant, also contributed work to the sale.
Kluzak contributed both pottery pieces and knit creations, including fingerless gloves and dish cloths.
“I’ve gotten away from doing it for many years, and got into it again this year,” said Kluzak of her history with knitting. “It’s nice and relaxing when I crawl into bed at night when I’m not quite ready to go to sleep yet.”
To meet everyone’s level of comfort, PCA made some modifications to allow shoppers to peruse and purchase items from the inside of their homes or a private setting. Those interested in shopping in a private setting without crowds of people are encouraged to contact the PCA by phone, email or through social media to set up a private shopping appointment Monday-Wednesday, when the PCA is closed.
“Just tell us when you want to come shopping and we’ll set something up,” said Fakler. “We do need a 24-hour notice, but we’d be more than happy to let you into the Paradise by yourself so you can see these wonderful items and purchase them.”
If that option doesn’t meet the needs for all shoppers, curbside service and delivery options are also available. Shoppers are able to see available items on the PCA Facebook page via photos and videos. Fakler said credit/debit cards can also be taken over the phone and a member of the staff can deliver the items to shoppers if living within a 5-mile radius of the Paradise.
Fakler, Luzak and PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson, all have clay works of art in the PCA Pottery exhibition, along with 10 plus PCA pottery teachers and students. Also on display at the Paradise in conjunction with the sale is work from Woodline Trails Academy and friends along the walls.