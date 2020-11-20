From paintings, drawings, dish cloths, polymer clay earrings, fused glass pieces, functional and non-functional clay pieces, mittens made from recycled materials, woven baskets, hats and jewelry — an array of items are now available at the Paradise Center for the Arts Holly Days Sale this year.

Items in this year’s Holly Days Sale also include gifts for your furry feline friends. Pictured are felted cat toys with bells inside, available for purchase. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
Ornaments made of recycled materials hang on display on Christmas tree branches in the Paradise. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The sale opened Thursday and runs through Dec. 19. Though this year’s opening night differed from previous years due to the pandemic and the associated restrictions, the two galleries still feature handmade and affordable Christmas gifts for all ages.

Paintings and clay pieces to be used as wall decoration line the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Several baskets of mittens made of recycled materials are also up for grabs. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
PCA Director of Operations Julie Fakler puts beaded bracelets back on its display during Thursday’s opening. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The Holly Days Sale, which has been a staple at the Paradise for the last five years, is filled with art and crafts from local artists.

Woven baskets in a variety of sizes and hats on pedestals line shelves in the Hy-Vee Gallery at PCA’s Holly Days Sale. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
An array of fused glass pieces were made as ornaments and for other Christmas decor uses. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Julie Fakler, director of operations, who has various paintings and clay pieces in the sale, said usually her favorite part of the sale is getting everyone together.

“It’s a good variety,” said Fakler of this year’s ale. “It’s really nice shopping, with homemade, one-of-a-kind items that are very affordable. Some items are also reused and recycled.”

Julie Fakler points at PCA teacher’s and student’s work located in the Carlander Gallery. A good portion of these items are also available for purchase, in addition to the items in the Holly Days Sale. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
The Woodland Trails Academy exhibition also opened Thursday, displaying several abstract works of art from home school students ages 3 to 7. Pictured is five-year-old Maxwell’s watercolor with salt piece. Woodland Trails Academy

A majority of the work is from artists who are arts center members. Some staff members, including Fakler and Jennifer Kluzak, PCA’s finance assistant, also contributed work to the sale.

Julie Fakler stands next to two of several of her pieces, a cow and goat, both for sale in the Holly Days Sale. Other animal portraits Fakler carved in clay adorn the walls behind her. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson holds up her piece in the PCA Pottery Exhibition Thursday. Her piece, not for sale, was made as a way to honor the memory of the builders of the older-style home she purchased. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Kluzak contributed both pottery pieces and knit creations, including fingerless gloves and dish cloths.

“I’ve gotten away from doing it for many years, and got into it again this year,” said Kluzak of her history with knitting. “It’s nice and relaxing when I crawl into bed at night when I’m not quite ready to go to sleep yet.”

COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing are enforced during the Paradise Center for the Arts Holly Days Sale. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

To meet everyone’s level of comfort, PCA made some modifications to allow shoppers to peruse and purchase items from the inside of their homes or a private setting. Those interested in shopping in a private setting without crowds of people are encouraged to contact the PCA by phone, email or through social media to set up a private shopping appointment Monday-Wednesday, when the PCA is closed.

“Just tell us when you want to come shopping and we’ll set something up,” said Fakler. “We do need a 24-hour notice, but we’d be more than happy to let you into the Paradise by yourself so you can see these wonderful items and purchase them.”

PCA Finance Assistant Jennifer Kluzak made several knit products for the Holly Days Sale. She’s pictured here holding three dish cloths she knit together with yarn. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

If that option doesn’t meet the needs for all shoppers, curbside service and delivery options are also available. Shoppers are able to see available items on the PCA Facebook page via photos and videos. Fakler said credit/debit cards can also be taken over the phone and a member of the staff can deliver the items to shoppers if living within a 5-mile radius of the Paradise.

Knit products are just one of many treasures in PCA’s Holly Days Sale. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Fakler, Luzak and PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson, all have clay works of art in the PCA Pottery exhibition, along with 10 plus PCA pottery teachers and students. Also on display at the Paradise in conjunction with the sale is work from Woodline Trails Academy and friends along the walls.

