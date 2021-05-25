A man who spoke to Rice County sheriff’s investigators about demons and the devil, pleaded guilty late last week to shooting at an occupied house west of Faribault last December.
Kirk Allen Voelker, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in Rice County District Court. He was also charged with one count of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, but those will be dismissed per agreement with the county prosecutor. He is expected to be sentenced to slightly less than 3½ years in prison.
Voelker, who at the time lived in Clarks Grove, was charged Dec. 24. Authorities first learned he was behaving erratically when a family member called Faribault police three days earlier to report that he was “acting strange and possibly under the influence of something.” The caller told police they believed Voelker had fired a gun outside their residence before leaving the area.
About four hours later, Rice County deputies responded to a report from a Cedar Lake Boulevard resident that someone fired shots into their home and they believed Voelker was responsible. The resident reportedly told police they were in their bedroom when they heard gunshots, quickly dropped to the ground and called 911. The resident told authorities Voelker had stolen firearms from their home a few days before and a knife the night prior, according to court documents.
Deputies reported seeing bullet holes throughout the residence and the attached garage. Three vehicles parked in the driveway were also damaged by gunshots. Investigators reportedly recovered .223 shell casings and 12 shell casings on and near the road in front of the residence.
Voelker’s vehicle was found in the city, and he was pulled over by Faribault police. Officers found two assault rifles, loaded and with a bullet in their chambers, magazines and spent rifle cartridges. A backpack on the vehicle floor reportedly contained a large knife. Voelker reportedly spoke to investigators about demons and the devil during an interview and said “anything he did do” was to take care of these things. He reportedly knew the victims and was seeking revenge.
Voelker’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10. As of Tuesday, Voelker was in Rice County jail in connection to the case.
In other Rice County court cases:
• Brandon Jay Scinto, 37, of Kenyon is charged with felony check forgery after he allegedly fraudulently cashed a $2,000 check last month.
• Krysta Noelle Peterson, 35, of Northfield, is charged with felony aiding an offender after she allegedly did not tell Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force agents that someone she knew, who had a warrant for his arrest, was at her residence earlier this month.
• Shelby Ann Haug, 20, of Northfield ,is charged with fourth-degree drug sale after she allegedly sold two ecstasy pills to a Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agent Dec. 3, 2020. Her first appearance on the charge was May 20.
• Patrick Wayne Pexa, 39, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony domestic assault after allegedly assaulting and threatening someone he knew Friday in Northfield. Pexa’s charge was made more severe because of previous domestic violence-related convictions.