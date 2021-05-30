A Northfield man who allegedly strangled someone he knew Wednesday in Bridgewater Township was charged with two felonies in Rice County District Court.
Jeffrey Lee Evenmo, 40, is charged with felony terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation. Court documents state Evenmo was charged after Rice County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Wednesday, May 26. Evenmo allegedly had strangled the victim.
Court documents state the alleged victim reported that Evenmo “struck her with an open palm in her lower left cheek,” when she tried to leave.
“(Evenmo) then pushed her to the floor in the hallway and dragged her to his art room,” court documents state. He also allegedly verbally abused the victim, threatened to kill her, and strangled her “to the point where she nearly passed out.”
The victim was described as having “red marks on her neck and forehead.” Some of her other injuries were described as including bruises and a bite mark on her left arm. An adult witness reported seeing Evenmo placing his hands on the alleged victim’s arms to get her to calm down.
Court documents state Evenmo was interviewed and “appeared very nervous, and his legs and hands were starting to shake.” He said the alleged victim had punched him in the face, reporting “he had to hold her down.” Evenmo reportedly did not have any visible facial injuries but did have bite marks on his forearm.
Judge Karie M. Anderson released Evenmo at his own recognizance Friday, contingent on him keeping the court/his attorney informed of his current address, having no contact with the alleged victim, remaining law-abiding, and following other requirements. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
In other Rice County cases,
- Floyd Franklin Couch Jr., 37, of Brooklyn Center, is charged with felony terroristic threats and fifth-degree gross misdemeanor assault after he allegedly struck a Rice County corrections officer in the face and upper lip with a broom Jan. 11. Floyd’s first court appearance on the charges is scheduled for June 30. Cook has reportedly been convicted of unlawfully possessing a weapon three different times in Cook County, Illinois. Also, he is facing other charges in Rice County, including unlawful possession of any type of firearm/ammunition after having been convicted of a crime of violence.
- Kiara Patricia Riggle, 22, of Faribault, is charged with felony motor vehicle theft after she allegedly took a 2019 Ford Fusion without a permission from someone she knew Sept. 17. Her first appearance on the charge is scheduled for June 23.
- Emanuel Antonio Patterson, 28, of Minneapolis, is charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted another Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault inmate Feb. 25, 2020. Six stitches were reportedly required to close a laceration on the victim's forehead. Patterson’s first appearance on the charge is scheduled for July 21.