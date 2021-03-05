Last March, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed emerald ash borer workshop in Rice County. At the time, Rice County was the 22nd county in the state to discover the insect within its borders. Today, there are 26 counties in Minnesota, including Steele, Dodge and Goodhue, with confirmed cases of the invasive, ash tree-killing pest.
Once emerald ash borer is confirmed in an area, an initial survey with the community is completed. Then it's up to residents to report any sign or symptoms of their arrival, and making field workshops like those held this week by the MDA so critical to stopping their spread.
University of Minnesota Assistance Extension entomologist Jeff Hahn indicated in an article given to workshop participants that emerald ash borer is a destructive wood-boring insect with an iridescent green appearance and a taste for ash trees. It's estimated Minnesota has the largest number ash trees of any state in the nation, approximately 1 billion, making their demise critical.
Hahn says EAB generally have a one-year life cycle, sometimes extending to two years. They overwinter as fully-grown larvae (called pre-pupae) in chambers constructed under the bark of ash trees, and pupate in early spring. After feeding on leaves, adults mate and females lay eggs in bark cracks, says Hahn. The creamy white larvae are called flat-headed borers, and can be distinguished from other flat-headed borers by the two dark spines at the end of the abdomen, Hahn says.
EAB adults are slender and elongated, widest just behind the head, gradually tapering to the end of the abdomen. Hahn describes EAB adults as a bright metallic green, often with a copper-colored area behind the head and beneath the wings the body is bright magenta.
Angie Ambourn, an MDA entomologist, led the workshops on Tuesday and told participants the easiest thing to look for to see if an ash tree has EAB is to use binoculars to get a closer look.
"Look at trees for woodpecker damage or bark blonding in color," said Ambourn. "Typically, what we see is a canopy decline, though that happens later after infestation and something not noticed until (infestation) gets to be about 40 to 50%."
This time of the year, Ambourn says, is the the right time to be checking ash trees for symptoms of infestations, since there are no leaves on the trees. Ambourn says the MDA urges residents to report trees they suspect may be infested through the Great Lakes Early Detection Network, an app available for Apple and Android. Though it can take up a lot of storage space on a device, Ambourn says it can be used to report invasive species of all sorts. It allows users to report and take photos of the certain item they are reporting, while using the phone's location to record a GPS point so officials know exactly where to find the particular tree. Those interested in reporting can also contact Arrest the Pest via email or by leaving a detailed phone message at 1-888-545-6684 or by creating an EDDMapS Midwest account and submitting a report.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The MDA says the invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states. The invasive beetle was found in Medford in September 2019.
EAB is believed to be in parts of Faribault, Medford and Pine Island, according to the MDA's interactive map. Rice, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Dakota and Scott counties are currently in quarantine, meaning ash material or firewood (anything four feet long or less) cannot be taken out of the county and into one not in quarantine.
In Medford, former mayor Lois Nelson says the city has encouraged residents to cut down infested trees during the winter months. Then, Nelson says, the trees can be treated between mid-April and mid-June with over the counter products or by hiring a licensed tree expert.
"The beetles are active during the summer months when we need to be on the watch for thinning foliage from the tree canopies or overactive woodpecker activity-a sign they are after the larvae," said Nelson. "Of course, Rice and Steele counties are under quarantine as no cut wood is to be transported outside county boundaries."