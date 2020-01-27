Rice County’s Soil and Water Conservation District hosts a community discussion to promote a Minnesota Department of Agriculture program that has helped farmers take a comprehensive approach to maximizing soil health.
The program, known as the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, hit a milestone last August, with more than 500,000 acres of Minnesota farmland now enrolled. Around 20,000 of those are located in Rice County.
Signed into statute in 2013 and launched statewide in 2015, the program has helped farmers implement more than 1,600 conservation practices. It’s kept an estimated 34,000 tons of sediment out of the water and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 30,000 tons a year.
Through the program, farmers review the environmental needs and risks of each specific field with local conservation experts. Based on a comprehensive analysis, specific land management strategies are implemented. Farmers who complete the application process and are certified as a farm are deemed to be in compliance with new water quality laws for a decade. The certification can also be used to comply with the state’s controversial buffer law.
Certified farms are also first in line for approval for feedlot permits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The program is entirely voluntary, and farmers have the right to withdraw their application at any time.
Farmers who are willing to go through with the process have access to a limited pot of grant funding through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, helping them make their farm not only greener but also more productive.
In Rice County, 28 landowners have taken advantage of the program, including Bob and Rich Sommers. The Sommerses have farmed together since 1993 and have been involved with the program since its inception in 2014.
Working with Mark Root and Larry Peterson from the Department of Agriculture, the Sommerses have developed a comprehensive strategy with an eye not only to environmental protection but decreasing the amount of work they’ll need to do long term, helping them to farm longer.
Root serves as the area certification specialist for the 11-county southeast Minnesota region. Across the region, he helps some 250 farmers maintain best land and water management practices.
Root noted that farmers enrolled in the program can easily access funding to make needed improvements to their land in as little as three weeks. Funding through the program can cover up to 75% of project cost, up to $5,000. By contrast, it could take up to a year to get funding through the federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Above all, the program’s sustainable approach utilizes a number of age-old farming techniques, like minimal-till farming, buffer strips and cover crops, rather than compensate for poor soil management practices with extra fertilizer.
Rich Sommers noted that the result has been a significant reduction in erosion. With looser soil, the Sommerses have found their crops are less vulnerable to disease, and they don’t have to spend as much time picking rocks from the fields.
“Working with the district and county district really helped to make it easy,” he said.
Farmers are encouraged to closely monitor their fields and tweak farming techniques each year in pursuit of achieving best management practices. A comprehensive nutrient management program has further helped to increase the farm’s productivity.
Sommers noted that Rice County’s farmland has traditionally been highly productive, and that it’s only sure to stay that way with proper soil and water management.
“We know we aren’t going to be the last ones farming this land,” he said. “People in the future will need to have good land to keep production strong.”