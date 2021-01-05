The merger of two Faribault Public Schools is expected to allow greater community involvement in ensuring student success from preK to high school graduation.
The newly established advisory committee, a combination of the Community Education and Curriculum committees, generated a lengthy discussion during the Faribault School Board’s Monday meeting. Advocates of the committee shared the reasoning behind the change and how it will contribute to improved networking across the district and promote student development at each age level.
Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker, Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland and Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran will serve on the advisory committee along with board members Carolyn Treadway, Courtney Cavellier and Jerry Robicheau.
In planning the advisory committee, Leland and Corcoran spoke with Faribault High School Vice Principals Shawn Peck and Joe Sage, and Faribault Youth Investment Executive Director Becky Ford to examine ways to leverage resources and responsibilities across departments. By creating networks within the community, Leland said the goal is to form a strong “cradle to career” alliance.
Faribault Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nort Johnson, who attended the meeting, described the proposed cradle to career network as “something that could make a difference in the long run to students in Faribault.”
The methodology, as Johnson described it, is to create measurements at each stage of a students’ development from birth to career. The initiative wouldn’t only impact Faribault Public Schools students, he said, but all students living in the school district. The cradle to career network would become a tool by which each department can measure the success of programming being implemented within a system, like the classroom, and how that contributes to success beyond, as in the workforce.
“If there’s something Faribault Public Schools can dig up a little secret sauce from, someone from one of the other partners in the community, in some shape or form, I think that only gives us more tools to make good decisions in all the departments,” Johnson said.
FHS Vice Principal Sage, a proponent of the new committee, emphasized the impact of community partnerships on the education and development of Faribault students, particularly at the high school. The idea of partnering with the community for the cradle to career initiative, he said, “Is very intriguing and could help us make an impact on all students, from birth to when they graduate, and ensuring they have these skills that are necessary for them to be successful in our community.”
Additionally, Sage said he favors an approach that looks at goals and benchmarks, and brings different organizations and community members to the table for conversations on assisting students in the classroom.
Treadway expressed support for the approach, but questioned the new advisory committee’s ability to take on that piece in addition to curriculum and program writing. She also noted that while Northfield Public Schools implements a cradle to career framework, it doesn’t replace the accountability group referred to as Northfield Forward.
Leland explained that the advisory committee would function as a large committee with multiple sub-committee groups composed of both staff and community members. These subgroups would pay attention to student accountability as well as a variety of initiatives and academic pieces.
“We’ve got a really great, fun idea to start working with our Community School Middle School Youth Council to get them to be a part of the district advisory committee in some form as well,” Leland said. “What makes me excited about that is to actually have a student voice in the conversation about student-centered learning.”
Elaborating on the functionality of the committee, Leland pointed out that the Chamber and Faribault Public Schools share a common client of families and students. So when examining common approaches to preparing students for success, the walls come down and both groups can work together to better serve students.
In defense of the combined committee, Sesker told Treadway that the group was formed with the confidence in its ability to carry out all the tasks at hand.
“ … It does seem like a bit of a stretch, but we think it’s worth at least a shot,” Sesker said.
He also explained that the advisory committee would continue to function as a sounding board when administrators propose new courses. The Curriculum Committee would be embedded within that committee as well, he said, and engaging the public as committee members would serve to enhance those decisions being made.
Sage explained another benefit of the cradle to career framework. In sitting down with business professionals, it gives Faribault Public Schools leaders a chance to ask, “What do you actually need for our students to be successful out of the classroom?” and then apply that feedback to curriculum development.
“I think we’re missing that right now, so being able to have that collaboration would be wonderful,” Sage said.
The advisory committee meets for the first time next week, at which point Sesker said the members will learn more about Leland and Corcoran's plans moving forward.