In his annual update to the City Council, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson touted the city’s success in marketing itself as a local tourism destination.
Faribault’s efforts to promote itself as a tourism destination have been effective enough to win the recognition of its peers. In February, the local chamber was recognized with not one but two Destination Marketing Awards at the 2020 Explore Minnesota Tourism conference.
One of those awards recognized Faribault for an outstanding “Branding and Integrated Marketing” effort. Centered around “Making American Stories,” the effort has used the city’s rich history as a foundation for promoting local businesses, many of which are rooted in it. The “Making American Stories” campaign can be seen in print and on billboards, tapping into both the city’s iconic landmarks and history of cultural diversity. Yet to build on its promotional efforts, the city decided to take things a step further and collaborate with its neighbors.
Launched in 2016, the Minne-Roadtrip campaign is a joint effort to promote tourism in Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna. In general, it’s designed to shift the perception that a fun trip in Minnesota means “going up north.”
The Minne-Roadtrip campaign is targeted at travelers from the Twin Cities metro area, with a pitch to leave behind the “hustle and bustle” of the big city and visit the region’s historic attractions and family-owned small businesses.
To be sure, the region also draws in tourism from the rest of the state, Iowa and Wisconsin. On its website and social media pages there's information about local shopping, events, dining and other amenities designed to suit every traveler.
Now, both of those programs will be in the hands of a new tourism director, with Kelly Nygaard taking over the role next year. It’s no abrupt switch, as Nygaard has been involved with tourism efforts over the last several years. Johnson will remain involved at the executive level.
Nygaard expressed excitement as she prepares to take on the new role. Already, she’s attended numerous trainings and has a clear idea of preferred strategies, including an increasing emphasis on word-of-mouth referrals and generated media.
“I’m thrilled with this opportunity,” she said. “We have a great community and I love promoting it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hammered the tourism industry like no other, putting restaurants, hotels and other businesses across the state on the brink of collapse. Still, Johnson and others in the Faribault-area tourism community look to the future with a surprising amount of hope. Working with a limited budget, Johnson said that he and other chamber staff have had to get creative in how they promote Faribault. That includes efforts to encourage social media “influencers” to visit Faribault businesses.
David Connelly, who serves as general manager and event director at the Inn at Shattuck, said that every weekend, he meets guests who decided to come after hearing about Faribault through the Chamber’s promotional efforts.
“I’m proud of the branding we’ve done with the town,” he said. “I think it’s fun and unique.”
Connelly said that the pandemic has actually created something of an opportunity to increase tourism here in Faribault. With long-distance travel and large crowds both particularly risky, he noted that a short trip to a quieter area could provide a much safer alternative.
“I think a lot more staycations and regional touring is happening for sure,” noted Rice County Historical Society Director Susan Garwood. “People aren’t getting on planes, they’re taking driving trips.”
Even with the governor’s recent moves to tighten restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, local attractions like the Rice County Historical Society can still be seen safely. Garwood promised that as long as it’s safe to keep the doors open, the Historical Society will.
Councilor Janna Viscomi, a downtown business owner and onetime critic of delegating tourism services to the Chamber, had nothing but kind words to say about the efforts of the Chamber and Johnson specifically to promote the city.
“(The Chamber is) doing a fantastic job, and above and beyond the expectations I ever had,” she said. “They're utilizing the dollars to the best of their ability.”