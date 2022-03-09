Community Action Center of Faribault Food Access Program Manager Cheryl Wendt arranges items on the Super Shelf. The organization is celebrating Minnesota FoodShare month through April 10. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Community Action Center of Faribault's Cheryl Wendt talks at an Edina Realty sales meeting about Minnesota FoodShare Month. Pictured from left, front, Cindy Yerington, Cheryl Wendt and Kathy Kalow. Back, Jenifer Dvorak, Tracy Flowers, Mary Ellen Bondhus, Pamela Rezac, Mandy Zimmerman, Suzanne Terry, Jenni Schendel, Mario Mjelleli, Leslie Tait and Carie Faust. (Photo courtesy of Edina Realty)
Minnesota FoodShare has been working to address food insecurity by engaging communities throughout the state for the last 41 years through many efforts, including the FoodShare March Campaign.
The campaign encourages organizations, businesses, faith communities and individuals to support food banks — either financially or through donations of food.
Community Action Center of Faribault is one food shelf participating in the campaign, which runs through April 10.
CAC of Faribault Food Access Program Manager Cheryl Wendt said financial donations are the most beneficial. The CAC has access to discounted food programs. They can buy more food to feed hungry families than at the local grocery store, Wendt said, stretching the dollars a bit more.
“Every month, hundreds of your Faribault neighbors visit the CAC of Faribault’s Market for food access resources,” Wendt said. “Your donations can make a difference in the lives of your community members.”
The top five most wanted items at the CAC of Faribault location are shelf-stable proteins, fruits and vegetables, cooking items and grains. Other needed items include diapers and baby wipes, personal and feminine hygiene items, and household items, like paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap and laundry soap. Fresh and frozen items are also encouraged.
In February the CAC of Faribault served 352 families. The need is increasing as the prices of essential items continues to increase, Wendt said.
“We appreciate the support of our community,” Wendt said.
Some businesses like Edina Realty in Faribault, organizations like the Cannon Valley Farmer’s Market and churches like River Valley Church are holding a food drive this month.
Jennifer Dvorak, of Edina Realty, said her office was well aware that grocery prices are increasing “substantially” and were looking for a way to help.
“We try to focus on the greater good, and want to make the community a better place for everyone,” Dvorak said.
Cannon Valley Farmer’s Market Volunteer Board members also have been looking for ways to increase food access in the local community. Board members will host a donation drive in correlation with the upcoming March 19 farmers market.