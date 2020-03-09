Faribault High School Assistant Principal Joe Sage is all about giving students a platform to share their opinions, particularly if they’re not always heard.
For over one year, Sage has been instrumental in supporting staff and students involved in participatory action research (PAR), a project designed to acquire feedback from students of color through a partnership with Carleton College.
In the midst of using the research to improve the Faribault Public Schools experience for diverse students, Sage was recently named a recipient of the 2020 Presidents’ Engaged Campus Award through Minnesota Campus Compact. Carleton College selected Sage for the award, which recognizes him for his commitment to civic responsibility and community leadership. He will receive the award at a luncheon April 17 at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.
“I was honored,” Sage said. “Extremely proud that Faribault Public Schools and our community partners, specifically Carleton, have done to make an impact on students and their success.”
Sage said Carleton College is invested in Faribault Public Schools, working with staff, students and administration to make the PAR process possible. With one year of PAR being completed, Sage said the feedback from Somali and Latinx students has allowed Faribault Public Schools’ staff and administration to evaluate policies and consider new ways to improve the schools in terms of equity. Understanding these perspectives is especially important in a diverse school district like Faribault, Sage said.
“I think [PAR] really has provided us with a unique opportunity in how we can provide better PD (professional development) to staff around equity,” Sage said. “It’s provided us with more insight in how we are approaching culturally responsive practices.”
Part of Sage’s effort is to hold sessions with FHS parents from the Somali and Latinx communities. These started out as listening sessions, in which parents helped staff and administration identify areas to improve upon, but more recently Sage said conversations have focused on actually addressing parent concerns.
Emily Oliver, the associate director for the Center for Community and Civic Engagement at Carleton College, said she appreciates Sage’s ability to self-reflect and his interest in the PAR process. He’s dedicated to making sure students attend the meetings, she said.
“He’s been this incredibly generous collaborator this whole time,” Oliver said of Sage. “Very open with his time and interested in hearing various perspectives, and I think that’s such an inspiring type of person to have on board.”
Oliver explained that PAR operates under the idea that the people most involved in a situation or experience have the upper hand in providing the most innovative solutions. Her office and a Carleton College professor collaborated with the Faribault School District to apply for a grant, which made PAR possible.
“It’s only been going for a year, and there’s already been such a ripple effect,” Oliver said.
Looking forward, Sage said staff is continuing to improve staff connections for students, particularly students of color. Improving academic success and attendance is another goal.
“It has been incredibly powerful,” Sage said of the process. “It has been very enlightening. I would say that any time that you provide students with a voice, and as adults we take the time to listen, our buildings will continue to move forward.”