Merriam-Webster's dictionary definition of sisterhood is "the solidarity of women based on shared conditions, experiences or concerns."
For members of River Valley Church's Sisterhood small group, that solidarity leads to bringing a community of women together to share their hearts and have life-giving relationships.
"We strive to make sure it's a positive setting, and anything that's said during the meeting stays at the meeting," said Carri Ann Pollard, Sisterhood member and table leader coach. "We don't allow gossip; we try to be as authentic as possible and protect people's confidentiality with what they are going through. We strive to make sure it's life giving, inclusive, positive, and when people leave, they feel spurred on by their relationship with the Lord."
The semester launch begins Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Faribault River Valley Church campus, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. Pollard added that Sisterhood is the place for those looking to surround themselves with other life giving women. Childcare is also available for those in need, and there is youth group taking place in the building during that time, so Pollard said there is a place for everyone.
The first night features a welcome from the lead pastor's wife, along with a panelist of this semester's topic, which focuses on purpose. Panelists will answer questions about what God's purpose is, and where they feel God is leading them now. Though it is a bit more of a slow night, Pollard said it's a good place to start with and understand the atmosphere of what the group is trying to accomplish.
The evenings consist of a short amount of time to catch up and say "Hi" to friends, do a mixer to get new people connected with others that have similar interests and disperse into groups of six at round tables. Pollard said this is followed by a message on a television about a topic from a guest speaker and leads into a guided questionnaire with others at the individual tables.
The evening is wrapped up with prayer.
In between sessions, attendees are encouraged to continue to build their relationships, and pray for those who granted prayer requests and partake in service projects to serve the community in. At River Valley, Pollard said they focus on serving the community, whether it be through helping at the Community Action Center, holding a food drive, helping with a tutoring program or something where they can be a resource to the community.
Sisterhood is just one of many small groups at River Valley. Pollard said others, like Alpha, Freedom and Explore, all meet on Tuesday nights. Alpha focuses on foundational beliefs, freedom helps with overcoming past trauma and past experiences, and explore focuses on God's heart for the nation globally.
"All of those small groups encourage service projects," said Pollard. "We are constantly getting together, encouraging each other and going out and doing things in the community."
Jami Kenney, one of the main leaders of the group on the Faribault campus, said the Sisterhood is a multi-site church. Pastor Becca leads the women’s ministry at River Valley, and Kenney said people from the church write the curriculum. A grief share group meets on the Faribault campus on Monday nights, and Kenney said there are many other small groups held for men and families.
A typical year includes two semesters of Sisterhood, each usually lasting 10 to 12 weeks. Kenney has been involved in the group for a few years now, and she loves everything about it.
"It's just really refreshing, we try to make it a place people feel safe to be themselves, share life and not feel judged," she said. "We try to make it a place for people to connect with other women, and to develop leadership skills as well. It's open to the public if people in the community want to come."
Currently, there are about 35 to 40 women registered for the new semester. Pollard noted the group is for all women, regardless of whether they go to church and what church they go to. She has been a part of the group for six years and admitted she wasn't so sure at first.
"Coming from a place where there wasn't great encouragement among ladies, I was a little hesitant," said Pollard. "I found very quickly right up from the get-go this is a safe space. I don't have to worry about cattiness, or being judged or worry about offending anybody. I could just be me."
When going through hard seasons in your life, Pollard said, sometimes, having that one group a week to speak about life with and encourage you is what it takes to continue on.
"That's what all of these women have been for me. I feel very much supported by them. Our whole family does," said Pollard.
She added that the group focuses on inclusiveness and welcomes everyone in, which they hope is encouraging to anyone who might be nervous to come alone.
"Their voice is desired, and we want these women to know that we see them, and that we love them, and we accept them right where they are," said Pollard.